Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD election 2022: AAP MLA 'beaten up' by party workers, BJP shares video

    Ahead of the Delhi civil body election, a video surfaced social media showing AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being chased and beaten up by several party workers. He was allegedly manhandled on Monday by some of his party's workers after an altercation broke out over the issue of distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, a senior police official said
     

    MCD election 2022: AAP MLA beaten up by party workers BJP shares video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    An argument about ticket allocation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections led to several AAP party members assaulting Gulab Singh Yadav, an AAP MLA, on Monday. The party has not yet responded to the controversy. According to the Delhi police, the MLA didn't receive any external injuries during the altercation. 

    In a video that is going viral, Singh is seen in the midst of an altercation with several coworkers before being chased out of the workplace and manhandled. Later, as the attackers were pursuing him, he sought refuge inside the police station.

    The Delhi BJP alleged that the AAP MLA was beaten by party members for providing tickets for the MCD elections in exchange for money while releasing the footage on its official Twitter account.

    Also Read | Kerala: 17-year-old's arm amputated, family alleges medical negligence

    Taking to Twitter, BJP's Sambit Patra wrote: "Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of 'honest politics'. Such is AAP's corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls."

    Also Read | #AapKaSpa, saza mein bhi maza: BJP's latest attack on AAP over Satyendar Jain's massage clip

    Refuting all allegations, Gulab Singh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote: "BJP has gone berserk, BJP is making baseless allegations of selling tickets, I am at Chhawla police station now, I have seen BJP's corporator and BJP's candidate from this ward present in the police station to save those people, what can be a bigger proof than this. The media is present here, must ask the BJP."

    Also Read | 'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Notably, the incident occurred weeks before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, which was supposed to be held in as many as 250 wards on December 1 and December 4. On December 7, the result for the same will be made public.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala 17-year-old's arm amputated, family alleges medical negligence

    Kerala: 17-year-old's arm amputated, family alleges medical negligence

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse incident AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse incident

    Act of courage on road, KSRTC bus driver a real-life hero

    Act of courage on road, KSRTC bus driver a real-life hero

    Supreme Court seeks Centre Delhi govt response on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhars jail transfer plea AJR

    Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail transfer plea

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'You are the first owners of India': Rahul Gandhi appeals to tribal community AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'You are the first owners of India': Rahul Gandhi appeals to tribal community

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram RBA

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    football Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true snt

    Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true?

    Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter USD 8 Blue Tick subscription plan gcw

    Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter's $8 'Blue Tick' subscription plan

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I preview, date, venue, time, where to watch live streaming: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus as India eyes series victory

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon