MCD election 2022: AAP MLA 'beaten up' by party workers, BJP shares video

Ahead of the Delhi civil body election, a video surfaced social media showing AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being chased and beaten up by several party workers. He was allegedly manhandled on Monday by some of his party's workers after an altercation broke out over the issue of distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, a senior police official said

An argument about ticket allocation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections led to several AAP party members assaulting Gulab Singh Yadav, an AAP MLA, on Monday. The party has not yet responded to the controversy. According to the Delhi police, the MLA didn't receive any external injuries during the altercation.

In a video that is going viral, Singh is seen in the midst of an altercation with several coworkers before being chased out of the workplace and manhandled. Later, as the attackers were pursuing him, he sought refuge inside the police station.

The Delhi BJP alleged that the AAP MLA was beaten by party members for providing tickets for the MCD elections in exchange for money while releasing the footage on its official Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Sambit Patra wrote: "Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of 'honest politics'. Such is AAP's corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls."

Refuting all allegations, Gulab Singh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote: "BJP has gone berserk, BJP is making baseless allegations of selling tickets, I am at Chhawla police station now, I have seen BJP's corporator and BJP's candidate from this ward present in the police station to save those people, what can be a bigger proof than this. The media is present here, must ask the BJP."

Notably, the incident occurred weeks before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, which was supposed to be held in as many as 250 wards on December 1 and December 4. On December 7, the result for the same will be made public.