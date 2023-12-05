Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka, targeting government officials in districts like Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Bidar, and Kalaburagi. Properties linked to officials from various departments face scrutiny, revealing alleged corruption and illicit activities. These multi-district operations underline the state's resolve to combat corruption and ensure transparency in administrative entities.

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at multiple locations across the state
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Karnataka has been swayed by a widespread series of Lokayukta raids across numerous districts, uncovering alleged corruption and illicit activities. The raids, conducted in the early hours, targeted several government officials and their properties in a massive crackdown on suspected malpractices.

    The raids spanned various regions, including Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadagiri, Koppala, Kolar, and Vijayanagar-Bellari districts. Multiple locations associated with government officers faced scrutiny, with properties raided and documents meticulously examined by Lokayukta officials.

    BREAKING: Massive Lokayuktha raids in Bengaluru at over 60 locations

    In Chikkaballapur, six sites connected to Deputy Director Munegowda of the Horticulture Department were targeted. Similar operations unfolded in Ramanagara and Bengaluru, targeting residences and offices related to these officials.

    The investigation extended to Bidar, where searches were conducted at the residence of HD Narayanaswamy, the retired Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Veterinary and Fisheries Science University, among others. Additionally, locations linked to Sunil Kumar, an assistant in the office of the Financial Controller at Bidar Veterinary University, were also raided.

    In Kalaburagi and Yadagiri, raids focused on properties belonging to officials such as Dr. Prabhulinga Manakar of the Horticulture Department and retired Vice-chancellor H. Narayanaswamy. Further raids were carried out at the Department of Mines and Earth Sciences in Bellary, targeting Chandrasekhara and other related locations.

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Led by Lokayukta SPs from different districts, including Rama Aresiddi, Umesh, Kurnool, and Shashidhar, the ongoing investigations underscore the state's commitment to root out corruption and uphold transparency within administrative bodies.

    The residence of Shri Tharun, who is the brother-in-law of Channakeshav, was subjected to a search in Sahakarnagar. During the search, authorities discovered high grams of gold and a hefty sum of cash. This information has been recorded in the report detailing the findings of the search conducted at the mentioned premises.

    (More details awaited)

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
