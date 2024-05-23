Mumbai: At least 6 dead, 25 injured in boiler blast at Dombivli chemical plant (WATCH)

The detonation of four boilers triggered a massive fire, causing chemical-filled drums to rupture and factory windows to shatter. The fire spread to a nearby Hyundai showroom.

At least six people have died and 25 injured in a massive explosion in a boiler at a company in Dombivli MIDC Phase 2 near Mumbai on Thursday (May 23). Initial findings indicate that four boilers at the Amber Chemical Company detonated, leading to a massive fire. The blaze caused drums filled with chemicals to rupture, resulting in the shattering of factory window panes.

The fire brigade and rescue team rushed to the scene immediately. Several social media videos have captured the extent of fire and chaos followed by the incident. The nearby Hyundai showroom also caught fire.

Given the intensity of the blaze, fire brigade units from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Thane were called to the scene. The soaring temperatures posed challenges in containing the fire. Debris from the explosion scattered in the vicinity. Local residents promptly offered assistance upon learning about the fire. The injured workers were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Approximately 15 fire engines have been dispatched to the location to combat the blaze, and efforts to extinguish the flames are currently ongoing. Officials anticipate that it will take more than four hours to bring the fire completely under control.

