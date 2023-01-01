Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway

According to the officials, the fire broke out at the factory in Nashik's Mundegaon villages at 11:00 am after a massive boiler explosion. Many fire engines are on the spot, trying to douse the flames.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nashik, trapping several workers, on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Nearly 11 people were injured due to the incident. The rescue operation is currently underway. The injured have been transferred to a government hospital for treatment.

The official said that the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Additionally, he said that the rescue operation is underway. Visuals show flames and smoke billowing from the facility.

