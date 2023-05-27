Manipur violence: Eastern Command officers to brief Army chief, HM likely to visit on Sunday

Two days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to maintain peace and tranquillity and said: "There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups that they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone."

New Delhi: In order to take stock of the situation that arose after ethnic clashes in parts of the state, the Indian Army chief, General Manoj Pande will be visiting violence-hit Manipur.

Eastern Command officials will brief him about the ongoing situation in the state and measures that the security forces have taken so far to ensure normalcy, Army officials said.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state and stay there for 3-4 days. He will meet representatives from all ethnic groups.

"I will myself go to Manipur after a few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace."

In the aftermath of spurt in violence, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have stepped up security apparatus across the state.

Both the security teams in Imphal East and Churchandpur prevented the firing incidents between the two communities – Meitei and Kuki.

Some of the armed men opened fire and ran towards higher reaches. The two forces have intensified intelligence-based operations to apprehend the armed men.

The clash between two communities erupted after the Manipur High Court directed the State government to pursue a 10-year-old recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the non-tribal Meitei community.

About 70 people have lost their lives in the clash. Houses were also burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

The chief minister, N Biren Singh stated that additional security forces have been brought in the state and security personnel consisting of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Village Defence Force (VDF) have already been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas.

He also appealed to the public not to be apprehensive as the security forces have been conducting operations against armed militants.