Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UNLF Peace Accord: 'Important step towards lasting peace in Manipur'

    Manipur's oldest insurgent group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), signed a peace accord with the government, aligning with conflict resolution initiatives in northeastern states. The accord follows the Union home ministry's recent ban on several insurgent groups, including UNLF

    Manipur UNLF Peace Accord: 'An important step towards lasting peace'
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Manipur’s oldest insurgent group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace accord with the government on Wednesday as part of the Narendra Modi government’s conflict resolution initiatives in the northeastern states. The peace agreement came days after the Union Home Ministry imposed a ban on several insurgent groups, including UNLF, operating against the security forces, police and civilians in Manipur.

    These organisations were also indulged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. As per the agreement, the group will shun violence, return to the mainstream political system, and honour the Constitution of India and the laws of the land.

    Asianet Newsable spoke to locals residing in the Imphal Valley about the new development. Geeta Rani Takhellambam, an advocate at Manipur High Court told Asianet Newsable: "This is a historic event, nothing less. UNLF, one of the biggest and oldest Insurgency groups that was founded in the year 1964, agreed to join the mainstream society and the democratic process of India is huge. This will mark as a major achievement of the present government -- both Central and State."

    "This is an important step towards bringing lasting peace and giving development a chance in this deprived state of the far East of India. More importantly, the youths who have been so far disheartened during the present crisis will certainly feel encouraged and hopeful. In fact, for everyone having the best interest of Manipur in their hearts, this news will surely bring them happiness and hope for the future," Geeta Rani Takhellambam said.

    According to the peace accord, there will be an opportunity to address the longstanding concerns of the community. 

    On condition of anonymity, some locals said that the agreement says the truce is with a valley-based organisation, not Manipur-based. UNLF’s founders were from all communities. "It has been an agreement signed at the official level and not the PM level. They were of the view that there is a split in the group,” one of them said.

    About The UNLF

    The UNLF was established on November 24, 1964, under the leadership of Areambam Samrendra Singh in Manipur. After its formation, the group focused on mobilisation and recruitment till the 1980s. The group launched an armed struggle movement for the ‘liberation’ of Manipur from India in the 1990s and formed an armed wing -- Manipur People’s Army (MPA). It is believed the return of UNLF to the mainstream will also encourage other valley-based armed groups to participate in the peace process in due course. 

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said: "The oldest armed group of Manipur has chosen the path of peace, renouncing violence to join the mainstream and embrace democracy. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of permanent peace in the Northeast.”

    "The unwavering support and vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for a brighter and peaceful North-East has made this possible. May this collaborative effort contribute to a harmonious and prosperous future for Manipur and the entire region."

    Currently, Rajkumar Meghen alias Sana Yaima is the current Chairman of UNLF. Other important leaders include ‘General Secretary’ Th Sanachou; ‘Secretary of Defence’ A. Wangpa; ‘Secretary of Organisation’ M. Nongyai; and ‘Secretary of Publicity’ N. Thabal. The Women’s wing is headed by Nganbi Devi. The deputy chief of the women’s wing is Banti Devi. The group has been operating in the Jiribam Valley and Cachar district of Assam.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested gcw

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls

    Kerala court rejects petition seeking termination of Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress president rkn

    Kerala court rejects petition seeking termination of Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress president

    Women poor, youth and farmers are 4 'big castes' for me: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra AJR

    Women, poor, youth and farmers are 4 'big castes' for me: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

    Recent Stories

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy? ATG

    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested gcw

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more osf

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet avv

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet

    Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter ATG EAI

    Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon