    Maldivian citizen arrested at Bengaluru airport over misbehaviour with flight attendants

    A 51-year-old Maldivian citizen named Akram Ahmed was arrested at Bengaluru airport for behaving inappropriately with a flight attendant on a flight from Maldives to Bengaluru. He ordered items on the flight, paid significantly more, touched the air hostess inappropriately, and engaged in harassment. He made lewd comments and gestures, leading to his arrest under IPC section 509.

    Maldivian citizen arrested at Bengaluru airport over misbehaviour with flight attendants vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

    A Maldivian citizen has been arrested at Bengaluru airport for behaving inappropriately with a flight attendant. He is identified as 51-year-old Akram Ahmed. He was travelling from Maldives to Bengaluru on flight number 6E1128 on August 18.

    The suspect seated in 38D called the air hostess and ordered beer along with cashew nuts. He paid $100 instead of $10 and let the airhostess keep the change. Later, he reportedly touched her inappropriately and engaged himself in unhealthy conversations.

    Akram allegedly asked the air hostess about her rates and harassed her on the plane, state the reports. Even after she protested against his misbehaviour, he continued his activities, states the FIR. When another flight attendant came to collect money, he apparently made obscene gestures while keeping his hand in his pocket. 

    The complaint quoted him as allegedly saying, "I have been looking for a girl similar to you. How much do you charge for service? When will you become free? I’ve been searching for you for 51 years." Post landing, he seems to have made obscene comments to another airhostess, allegedly quoting, "I love rough things and you are very rough".

    After the aircraft landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the airhostess complained about the passenger to the police. He was arrested at KIA Terminal 1 by the Airport Police under IPC section 509.

    Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North east) Laxmi Prasad stated, "An FIR has been registered with Airport Police. A Maldivian citizen misbehaved with the cabin crew and touched them inappropriately. Once the plane landed, we booked him. He was on a business trip to India."

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
