Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra govt to legislate, assemble empirical data for OBC quota

    Ajit Pawar notified the state Assembly that they are firm on postponing the local bodies polls until the 27 per cent quote is restored.

    Maharashtra govt to legislate, assemble empirical data for OBC quota
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Maharashtra government plans to present a bill in the Assembly on Monday to take away the State Election Commission's (SEC) powers of ward delimitation and creation. At the same time, the former collects empirical data required to restore the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota for local elections.

    Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Mahashtra, has said that they are firm that they will postpone the local bodies' polls until the 27 per cent quota is restored. He added that they would draft legislation along the line of Madhya Pradesh. 

    Ajit Pawar said, "We'll hold a Cabinet meet on Friday evening and adopt measures like Madhya Pradesh. We'll draft a bill on the line of Madhya Pradesh so that we can examine the ward delimitation and formation ourselves." He added that they would present it before both the house on Monday and see if they get it cleared. They will prepare the empirical data and only then hold elections by giving representation to OBCs. 

    The statements came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the SEC to hold local government elections without the 27 per cent OBC quota. It rejected the state backward commission's interim report recommending citing "lack of rationale" and "absence of contemporaneous data."

    The apex court criticised the report for being illogical. The report accepted the authenticity of some data only because Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was present at the meeting when it was submitted to the commission in January, as per the report. The court ordered the authorities not to act on the report. It directed the commission to continue its investigation using current data and submit a report with rationales that stand judicial scrutiny.

    Previously, the court suppressed an ordinance for 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in local body polls. 

    The state government cited the report and requested the court to reserve the seats for OBCs. In December, the quota was stayed due to the commission's failure to make a recommendation.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Pravin Darekar, slammed the state government for its failure to secure the quota for the numerically and politically significant community. 

    The state Legislative Council's opposition leader stated, "The state government wasted a year accusing the Centre. They had a year to prepare empirical data; however, they failed. The government isn't serious about the OBC political quota. Due to the government's irresponsibility, there is considerable unrest in the state as Maharashtra has a large population of OBCs. He added, "How does the administration intend to proceed?"

    In response, Pawar claimed that the government was not careless. They have the best legal minds for the case. 

    The Legislative Council was adjourned once after the opposition requested that the day's proceedings be suspended to debate on the quota issue.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railway Minister on board tests India's anti-collision system Kavach for trains-dnm

    Railway Minister on board tests India’s anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ for trains

    Karnataka Budget 2022 CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ghor pariwarwadis (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways-adt

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Recent Stories

    Railway Minister on board tests India's anti-collision system Kavach for trains-dnm

    Railway Minister on board tests India’s anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ for trains

    Pictures of dogs-cats: Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war RCB

    Pictures of dogs-cats: Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Karnataka Budget 2022 CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon