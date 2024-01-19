Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration

    A public holiday has been declared in several States and Union Territories on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' day on January 22. So far states including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have declared a public holiday. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22, observing the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A 'half-day' for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial units across India to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple was declared by the Centre. The decision follows a formal request made by state Cabinet minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

    The Eknath Shinde-led government's decision echoes the instructions from the Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa governments, which declared government offices and educational institutes in these states will be closed.

    These BJP-led states have also imposed other bans on the sale of liquor or meat and fish for the mega event in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in Tripura, all offices and educational institutions across the state will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. 

    Additionally, Rajasthan government has also declared half-day on the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The General Administration Department has issued an order stating that all government offices would be closed on January 22 till 2:00 PM.

    Additionally, Puducherry declared January 22 to be a public holiday in the Union Territory. On January 22, all state government offices, educational institutions, and undertakings would stay closed, according to Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

    Private sector banks will remain open as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, designating it as a working day. These BJP-led states have also imposed bans, including a prohibition on the sale of liquor or meat and fish to observe the mega event in Ayodhya. 

    With limited invitees, Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders, celebrities and noted personalities.  Families of the labourers who built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are among the thousands of seers from all across the nation who have been invited to the event.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
