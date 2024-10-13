Maharashtra govt announces state funeral for Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, a former MLA and NCP member, was shot dead during Dussehra festivities in Bandra East, Mumbai. Two suspects with alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced Siddique will receive a state funeral.

Baba Siddique, a former three-time MLA from Bandra West and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the National Congress Party (NCP), was tragically shot dead last night in Bandra East, Mumbai. The attack unfolded during the Dussehra celebrations, where he was hit by at least six bullets, four of which struck him in the chest. The shooting occurred close to the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

According to sources, two suspects arrested in connection with the murder have claimed ties to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the gang has not yet officially claimed responsibility for the killing, which is believed to be a contract hit. This attack is particularly shocking given that Mr Siddique had a ‘Y’ level of security protection at the time.



Suspects in custody

The two men arrested in the case, Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh, are set to be presented in Killa Court at noon today. Following their arrest, they will undergo a medical examination at GT Hospital. A third suspect, Shiv Kumar, also from Uttar Pradesh, remains at large.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Baba Siddique will receive a state funeral in recognition of his contributions as a former minister and as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The Chief Minister has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the funeral to honor Siddique's service in the state government from 2004 to 2008.

Ongoing probe

Police officials suspect that the murder of Baba Siddique was premeditated. The crime branch is investigating the case from various angles, including potential motives related to contract killing, business rivalry, or threats stemming from a slum rehabilitation project.



A case has been registered against the arrested suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which includes murder charges, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Baba Siddique was attacked by three assailants in Kher Nagar, just outside his son Zeeshan's office, a police official confirmed. The shocking incident has sent ripples through the political landscape, highlighting ongoing issues of violence and security for public figures in the region.

