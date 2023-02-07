Maha: Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets

Maharashtra Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that the ferry service had been launched on an experimental basis and would go a long way toward meeting the needs of people who travel to Mumbai for work and vice versa. Adding that the timings and commuter needs will be reviewed regularly.

Maharashtra Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse flagged off the much-awaited ferry service between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai's Gateway of India on Tuesday, February 7. The Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd-operated ferry will be the only water taxi service on this route, serving office workers primarily in the morning and evening. Previously, water transport was only available up to Mandwa. It was used mainly by people who arrived at the Gateway of India for Mumbai Darshan or were travelling to Alibaug.

The ferry will leave Belapur at 8:30 am and arrive at the Gateway of India at 9:30 am. It will depart from the Gateway of India at 6:30 pm and arrive in Belapur at 7:30 pm. The service will be available only during the week, with weekend sailings to Mandwa via Ferry Warf (Bhaucha Dhakka). Infinity Harbour Services LLP is Nayan XI's operational and commercial partner (IHSLLP).

The minister said that the service had been launched on an experimental basis and would go a long way toward meeting the needs of people who travel to Mumbai for work and vice versa. He said that the timings and commuter needs will be reviewed regularly, including the introduction of monthly passes as more people use the service.

Tickets for the lower deck are set at Rs 250 and Rs 350 for the upper / business deck. Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd has partnered with MyBoatRide.com (Infinity Harbour Services brand owner), which specialises in online digital ticketing sales. Office staffers who currently travel to the CSMT Fort area for work are expected to use this service; a 20-22 day pass facility will also be available at a discounted price for daily users.

Currently, office workers from premium nodes such as Ulwe and Kharghar, among others, take either roadways or the trans-harbour local train, which is exhausting during peak hours and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads. The newly launched water taxi service between Belapur and the Gateway of India guarantees a comfortable seat on an AC ferry with a guaranteed travel time of one hour.

Furthermore, to address last-mile connectivity from Belapur station, a sharing rickshaw has been made available for commuting to the jetty at Rs 10 per person. Shared cabs and buses are already available from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CST.

