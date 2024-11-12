Maharashtra Elections 2024: State Congress chief Nana Patole's 'dog' jibe at BJP sparks controversy

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, sparked controversy by calling BJP "dogs" during a campaign rally in Akola. He accused BJP of disrespecting the OBC community and overthrowing the MVA government, while targeting Devendra Fadnavis for considering himself "God."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: State Congress chief Nana Patole's 'dog' jibe at BJP sparks controversy gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stoked a controversy just a week ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections. Patole was campaigning in Akola where he said it was time to "make BJP a dog". Speaking at a gathering in Akola, Patole accused the BJP of overthrowing the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration and specifically mentioned Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that the former chief minister saw himself as "God."

Accusing the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community, Patole said, "Will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now."

"This party came to power with a bundle of lies and now the time has come to show its place. BJP people consider themselves God and Vishwaguru. In Maharashtra, Fadnavis considers himself God. They should be shown their place," Patole added.

Former MP and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took aim at the head of the Maharashtra Congress, saying the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were angry and dissatisfied. "The BJP members are now being referred to as dogs. They are delivering these remarks out of desperation because they clearly sense loss," he remarked.

As the two main coalitions, the Mahayuti and the MVA, prepare for a tough race, political animosity and name-calling have characterized the run-up to the Maharashtra elections on November 20.  Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 20. The counting will take place on November 23.

