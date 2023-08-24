Maharaja's College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology

The students ridiculed Dr. Priyesh of Maharajas College in Kochi, a political science teacher and alumnus of the college. The governing board council demanded the accused students tender a public apology.

Kochi: In response to the incident involving students accused of mocking a visually impaired teacher at the institution, the Maharaja's College governing board council responded firmly on Wednesday. The action was taken when the report was filed by the panel established to investigate the incident. The council has demanded the accused students tender a public apology. The political science department's faculty will make all decisions regarding the apology, including its venue and method. After the Onam holiday is over, the department will make its final decision.

Six students were suspended from Maharaja's College in Ernakulam after an alleged video of them ridiculing a visually impaired teacher emerged. The action was taken against Muhammed Fazil, vice president of the KSU Unit, Nandana Sagar, Ragesh, Priyada, Aditya, and Fathima Naflam. A video of students strolling aimlessly, using their phones, and making fun of the visually impaired teacher during class surfaced.

The students mocked Dr. Priyesh, a political science teacher and alumnus of Maharaja's college. Reacting to the incident, he said that it was unfortunate and did not expect such behavior from his students.

Following this, the college authorities appointed a three-member special committee to look into the incident.

