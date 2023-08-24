Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharaja's College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology

    The students ridiculed Dr. Priyesh of Maharajas College in Kochi, a political science teacher and alumnus of the college. The governing board council demanded the accused students tender a public apology.

    Maharajas College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Kochi: In response to the incident involving students accused of mocking a visually impaired teacher at the institution, the Maharaja's College governing board council responded firmly on Wednesday. The action was taken when the report was filed by the panel established to investigate the incident. The council has demanded the accused students tender a public apology. The political science department's faculty will make all decisions regarding the apology, including its venue and method. After the Onam holiday is over, the department will make its final decision.

    Six students were suspended from Maharaja's College in Ernakulam after an alleged video of them ridiculing a visually impaired teacher emerged. The action was taken against Muhammed Fazil, vice president of the KSU Unit, Nandana Sagar, Ragesh, Priyada, Aditya, and Fathima Naflam. A video of students strolling aimlessly, using their phones, and making fun of the visually impaired teacher during class surfaced.

    The students mocked Dr. Priyesh, a political science teacher and alumnus of Maharaja's college. Reacting to the incident, he said that it was unfortunate and did not expect such behavior from his students.

    Following this, the college authorities appointed a three-member special committee to look into the incident.
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet anr

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    Racist Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success AJR

    'Racist': Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

    Rs 4,767.20 crore Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road among 4 projects being mulled by Centre

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success WATCH AJR

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success | WATCH

    Kerala govt issues directive for short-term placement of principals in colleges anr

    Kerala govt issues directive for short-term placement of principals in 36 colleges

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Lekshmi on 'King of Kotha' Female lead says how important it is for her to be part of 'KOK' LMA

    Aishwarya Lekshmi on ‘King of Kotha’: Female lead says how important it is for her to be part of ‘KOK’

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet anr

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    Jailer Rajnikanth starrer to release on THIS OTT; Know details ATG

    Jailer on OTT: When and where to watch Rajnikanth's film; know details

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details vma

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details

    Racist Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success AJR

    'Racist': Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon