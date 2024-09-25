Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan Roy, accused of killing Mahalakshmi, commits suicide in Odisha

    Mukti Ranjan Roy, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru, committed suicide in Odisha while on the run. Roy, who had an affair with Mahalakshmi, allegedly killed her following their breakup. The case remains unresolved, and the police have continued their investigation.

    Mahalakshmi murder case Accused Mukti Ranjan Roy commits suicide in Odisha vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 8:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 9:41 PM IST

    The brutal murder case of Mahalakshmi, a resident of Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval, had sent shockwaves through the city. The latest update on the case is that Mukti Ranjan Roy, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder, has committed suicide in Odisha. Roy was identified by the Bengaluru police as the key suspect in the murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman residing in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru. After days of investigation, authorities tracked down his location, only to find that he had taken his own life.

    Roy, who had been on the run since the murder, was found dead near a graveyard in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. After the murder, he returned to his native village, where he informed his family that he planned to leave home at night. The police learned that he had left on a scooter but tragically took his own life by hanging from a tree. His laptop was found nearby, and local authorities were alerted by residents. The police subsequently arrived at the scene and sent his body to the Bhadrak Government Hospital for an autopsy. A complaint has been filed at the Dhusuri Police Station, and investigators have seized his diary and laptop for further examination.

    The accused had been living in Bengaluru's Hebbagodi area and worked at a fashion store in Malleswaram, where he met Mahalakshmi. Their relationship reportedly soured when Mahalakshmi began seeing another man, leading to frequent disputes. Investigators believe this tension resulted in her murder.

    Twist in Bengaluru murder case? Mahalakshmi chopped by colleague Mukti Ranjan over love dispute, reveals probe

    Mahalakshmi had moved to Bengaluru nine months ago after a family dispute, leaving behind her husband. She started working in sales and soon grew close to Roy, a relationship that later turned into an affair. Following their breakup, things took a tragic turn, and Mahalakshmi was brutally murdered. Her dismembered body, chopped into over 50 pieces, was discovered in a fridge at her rented home in Vyalikaval last week.

    Bengaluru police, upon identifying Mukti Ranjan Roy as the prime suspect, launched a massive manhunt to track him down. After committing the crime, Roy was believed to have fled to West Bengal, where he contacted his brother before going into hiding. Police had been following his trail, but the news of his suicide brought the case to an unexpected conclusion.

    Bengaluru murder: Suspect from Odisha fled to West Bengal after killing woman; Phone switched off

    The murder of Mahalakshmi, whose body was discovered by the police in a decomposed state, sent shockwaves through the city. According to the investigation, the crime had been committed at least two weeks before her remains were found. City Police Commissioner B Dayanand had earlier confirmed the suspect’s identity and efforts to locate him, stating, "The investigation is being conducted from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified, and our teams are working to arrest him."

    The case drew significant attention due to the brutal nature of the crime, and Mukti Ranjan Roy's suicide now leaves several unanswered questions regarding his motives and the events.

