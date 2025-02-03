Mahakumbh’s Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra: Over 13,000 separated devotees reunited with families

Over 13,000 devotees, primarily women, have been reunited with their families at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 thanks to the digital Khoya-Paya Kendra initiative. The AI-powered centers, set up by the Yogi government, have facilitated reunions for people from across India and Nepal, ensuring a safe and organized pilgrimage.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has drawn record-breaking crowds, with the Yogi government ensuring safety and organization through key initiatives. Among them, the digital Khoya-Paya Kendra has been a vital relief for thousands of separated devotees and their families.

The government has successfully reunited over 13,000 people with their families at Mahakumbh so far, with women making up 64% of those reconnected. Police played a key role in assisting devotees from 23 states and Nepal, including 11 Nepalese nationals who were safely reunited with their loved ones.

Even during the massive gathering on Mauni Amavasya, the digital Khoya- paya Kendra efficiently managed the crowd, ensuring the safe return of more than 7,500 missing devotees to their families.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Khoya-Paya Kendra on December 7, 2024, directing police and fair authorities to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees. In response, 10 digital Khoya-Paya Kendras were set up across key locations, including Sectors 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 21, 23, 24 in Sangam, Jhunsi, Arail, Phaphamau, and near Prayagraj Junction railway station.

These centers have been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including an AI-based face recognition system, machine learning, and multilingual support, allowing for the swift reunification of lost devotees with their families.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, administrative officers, and various voluntary organizations played an instrumental role in operating these centers. Additionally, international organizations like UNICEF also actively contributed to the initiative.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, essential facilities such as waiting rooms, medical rooms, toilets, and other amenities have been provided at these centers to ensure a smooth reunion process without any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister has emphasized that the Mahakumbh should not only be a religious event but also a symbol of service and good governance. In line with this vision, digital Khoya- Paya Kendra have been set up. For any assistance, devotees can visit the nearest digital lost and found center or call the official helpline at 1920.

