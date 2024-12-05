Mahakumbhanagar to turn 'Oxygen forest' with 1.5 lakh saplings for Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbhnagar is transforming into a green haven for Mahakumbh 2025 with 1.5 lakh plants, including a high-density ‘oxygen forest.’ Roads, intersections, and Ganga’s banks are being beautified, ensuring a rejuvenating and eco-friendly experience for devotees by PM Modi’s visit.

Mahakumbhnagar is set to welcome devotees for Mahakumbh 2025 with a unique transformation into a high-density ‘oxygen forest’ featuring 1.5 lakh plants. This green initiative, directed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to provide a spiritually rejuvenating and eco-friendly experience for visitors from around the globe.

The Forest Department, led by DFO Prayagraj Arvind Kumar Yadav, has already planted 1.38 lakh saplings, with the remaining plantation work scheduled to conclude by December 10. Among the highlights, 50,000 lush plants will greet devotees at the entrance, offering a visual treat and a breath of fresh air.



Mahakumbhnagar’s roads, intersections, and the banks of the Ganga River are undergoing massive green cover enhancement. Over 87,000 saplings are being planted across 20 hectares in Saraswati Hi-Tech City, creating an oxygen bank and city forest as a key tourist attraction.

IT Head Alok Kumar Pandey detailed additional efforts, including the use of cement and iron tree guards for plant protection along major routes. The Prayagraj-Ayodhya and Prayagraj-Varanasi highways, as well as routes to Lucknow, Mirzapur, and Banda, are being beautified with ornamental plants.



A special focus has been given to Ganga’s banks, with 3,000 Arjun saplings on the left bank and Gul Mohar and Kanji saplings on the southern side. Additionally, urban areas and key roads are being enriched with native trees like Peepal, Kachnar, and Amaltas.

By the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits, Mahakumbhnagar will be a vibrant green oasis, embodying the spirit of Green Mahakumbh and setting a global example in sustainable tourism.

