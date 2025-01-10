Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP state pavilion, celebrating cultural and tourism diversity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP State Pavilion at the Mahakumbh, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's diverse tourism circuits and cultural heritage. The pavilion features exhibitions, food stalls, and galleries dedicated to various aspects of the state's rich history and traditions.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion to devotees visiting the Mahakumbh from across the country and the world. He stated that the pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the UP State Pavilion (Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam) built in the Mahakumbh area on Friday. Principal Secretary of Tourism Mukesh Meshram gave CM Yogi a tour of the exhibition area showcasing various tourism circuits. 

The Chief Minister also posed for photos at a specially designed selfie point. During his visit, he gathered information about visitor footfall, while the Mahakumbh-themed song "Ek Mein Anek Hain" played in the background.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up the pavilion, known as the "Darshan Mandapam," over a five-acre area in Mahakumbh's Sector 7. The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, stalls highlighting the "One District, One Product" initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Tourism Project, and products from the Silk Department are also on display.

Visitors can explore an array of galleries dedicated to Uttar Pradesh's culinary delights, Indian cuisines, and organic food, each featuring diverse food stalls. The main pavilion showcases grand depictions of religious sites, adding a cultural essence to the experience.

The tourism galleries provide insights into 12 circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Jain Circuit, Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Circuit, Craft Circuit, and Freedom Struggle Circuit. These exhibits highlight the cultural, religious, historical, and tourism significance of various locations in Uttar Pradesh, offering a glimpse into the state's rich heritage.

Three types of food galleries have been set up. These include a gallery showcasing Uttar Pradesh's cuisines, another featuring dishes from across India, and one focused on organic food. These galleries have vibrant stalls displaying a variety of delicacies. Additionally, ODOP (One District One Product) and silk products are also on display here.
 

