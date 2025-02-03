Mahakumbh 2025: Vinod Mishra's devotion to lord ram inspires devotees at Triveni sangam

Amidst the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a devotee named Vinod Mishra stands out for his unique expression of devotion to Lord Ram. Every letter he writes includes the name 'Ram,' filling numerous booklets and inspiring fellow devotees.

Mahakumbh 2025: Vinod Mishra's devotion to lord ram inspires devotees at Triveni sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:47 PM IST


On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, alongside bathing in the Triveni Sangam, a unique confluence of devotion to Lord Ram is also being witnessed. After taking the holy dip in the Sangam, devotees are greeted by Ram devotee Vinod Mishra. His unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram is extraordinary and serves as an inspiration to everyone present.

The distinctiveness of Vinod Mishra’s devotion lies in the fact that in every letter he writes, the name 'Ram' is included. He has several booklets filled with these writings, which stand as priceless symbols of his dedication.  Not only this, he also expresses deep love and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has written their names alongside 'Ram,' showcasing his unwavering faith. His devotion and dedication have become the center of attraction for all the devotees gathered.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu dmn

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur shk

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur

Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food dmn

DRAMATIC! Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food (WATCH)

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

Saints laud CM Yogi's Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition

Saints laud CM Yogi’s Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition

Recent Stories

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu dmn

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

Talen Energy Stock Falls Despite BofA’s Bullish Take Citing AWS Deal, Retail Optimism

Talen Energy Stock Falls Despite BofA’s Bullish Take Citing AWS Deal, Retail Optimism

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur shk

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur

Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on NTI

Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on

Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food dmn

DRAMATIC! Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon