Mahakumbh 2025: Vinod Mishra's devotion to lord ram inspires devotees at Triveni sangam

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, alongside bathing in the Triveni Sangam, a unique confluence of devotion to Lord Ram is also being witnessed. After taking the holy dip in the Sangam, devotees are greeted by Ram devotee Vinod Mishra. His unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram is extraordinary and serves as an inspiration to everyone present.

The distinctiveness of Vinod Mishra’s devotion lies in the fact that in every letter he writes, the name 'Ram' is included. He has several booklets filled with these writings, which stand as priceless symbols of his dedication. Not only this, he also expresses deep love and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has written their names alongside 'Ram,' showcasing his unwavering faith. His devotion and dedication have become the center of attraction for all the devotees gathered.

