Mahakumbh 2025: Kalpvasis take holy dip at Sangam, worship goddess Saraswati

Devotees and Kalpvasis performed Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami during Mahakumbh 2025, honoring Maa Saraswati. The auspicious bath and rituals observed by over 10 lakh Kalpvasis marked a significant spiritual event.

The Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami holds immense significance in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. As per mythology, Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, art, culture, and wisdom, appeared on this day, and devotees honor her by worshiping at Triveni Sangam and taking Amrit Snan.

From early morning, Akharas led a divine Shobha Yatra for Amrit Snan, honoring ancient traditions. Crores of devotees and Kalpvasis joined, observing fasts, offering Arghya to the Sun, and worshiping Maa Saraswati with devotion.

Over 10 lakh Kalpvasis are currently observing Kalpvas on the banks of the Sangam in Mahakumbh 2025. Throughout the sacred Magh month, they bathe in the Ganga and maintain a strict fast three times a day. The Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami is considered particularly auspicious. In adherence to tradition, Kalpvasis took a silent Brahma Muhurta bath in the holy Triveni Sangam, demonstrating their deep faith.

Settled in different sectors of the vast Mahakumbh fair, Kalpvasis began their journey on foot towards the Sangam banks early in the morning. There, they joined Akharas, saints, and crores of devotees in Amrit Snan, marking another spiritual milestone in Mahakumbh 2025.

Mythology holds that Maa Saraswati appeared on Basant Panchami and is believed to reside in Prayagraj today. She is said to flow as an underground stream, merging with the Ganga and Yamuna to form the sacred Triveni Sangam.

On this auspicious day, Kalpvasis took a ritualistic Amrit Snan in the Sangam and worshipped Maa Saraswati. After Amrit Snan, devotees offered white clothes and white flowers to the goddess, singing hymns in her praise. Many devotees, including storytellers and scholars, worshipped their scriptures and sacred texts as part of the Basant Panchami rituals.

Following the puja, prasad was distributed among devotees, which included curd and chuda (flattened rice). Additionally, individuals from the fields of literature, art, music, and education paid homage to Maa Saraswati at various locations across the city, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual essence of the festival.

