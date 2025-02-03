Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

On Basant Panchami, the final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed a breathtaking spectacle as the Yogi government showered crores of devotees with rose petals. From 6:30 AM, as Akharas began their sacred dip, rose petals rained down, accompanied by chants of devotion.

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, marking the last Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government orchestrated a breathtaking floral shower from helicopters, enveloping crores of devotees gathered at the Sangam for the sacred dip on Monday.

From 6:30 AM, as the Akharas commenced their Amrit Snan, rose petals rained down over devotees, saints, and Naga sanyasis across all ghats and Akharas. Overcome with devotion, they chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev."

Under the directives of the Yogi government, the Horticulture Department meticulously planned this grand spectacle for the Mahakumbh Mela’s bathing festivals, ensuring a steady supply of fresh rose petals.

A staggering 20 quintals of rose petals are showered during each bathing festival, a tradition upheld since Paush Purnima and the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. A symbolic floral tribute was also offered during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

