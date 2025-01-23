Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Spiritual leader Devki Nandan Thakur praised CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership in preparing for Mahakumbh 2025, highlighting the improved infrastructure. He also announced the 'Sanatan Dharma Sansad' to establish a 'Sanatan Board' aimed at protecting Sanatan Dharma's interests, including banning religious conversions and safeguarding temple properties.

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Renowned storyteller and spiritual leader Devki Nandan Thakur has lauded the exemplary preparations made under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Mahakumbh 2025. He commended the government's unprecedented efforts in ensuring top-notch arrangements for roads, water, and other facilities, highlighting CM Yogi's personal involvement in overseeing the preparations.

Devki Nandan Thakur emphasized the double-engine government's commitment to the welfare of Sanatan Dharma. He expressed confidence in the dedication of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the growth and advancement of Sanatan Dharma, noting that their leadership greatly benefits both the state and the nation.

Thakur announced the organization of the 'Sanatan Dharma Sansad,' scheduled for January 27 at Mahakumbh. He highlighted that the primary objective of this parliament is to establish a 'Sanatan Board.' The board aims to ensure a ban on religious conversions, safeguard temple properties, and promote better utilization of religious institutions.

Raising concerns over the current use of temple funds, Devki Nandan Thakur alleged that these funds are being directed toward activities against the ethos of Sanatan Dharma, such as funding Haj pilgrimages and church construction. He stressed that the money should instead be used for Gurukuls, Gaushalas, hospitals, and aiding the helpless. He expressed hope that the establishment of the 'Sanatan Board' would address this issue effectively.

Devki Nandan Thakur emphasized the importance of organized efforts to protect and promote Sanatan Dharma. He urged followers to assert their rights, noting that the absence of such demands has led to their neglect. 

He expressed optimism that the current government would take strong actions for the advancement and preservation of Sanatan Dharma.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned vkp

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor dmn

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Recent Stories

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23 ATG

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon