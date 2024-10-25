Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates UP's first floating restaurant, devotees to get unique experience

Uttar Pradesh's first floating restaurant, "Kalindi," is now open on the Yamuna River in Prayagraj, offering a unique dining experience for tourists. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2023, Kalindi has a seating capacity of 40, operates from 10 AM to 9 PM, and will extend hours during Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi inaugurates UP's first floating restaurant, devotees to get unique experience dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

Prayagraj: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to further enhance the Mahakumbh 2025 experience by providing the facility of the floating restaurant for visitors in Prayagraj. Named "Kalindi," this first-of-its-kind floating restaurant in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by CM Yogi in December 2023, situated on the Yamuna River.

Operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the floating restaurant aims to offer a unique dining experience for tourists both from India and abroad. This initiative is part of the broader preparations to welcome thousands of pilgrims and visitors during the Mahakumbh, promising to add to the charm and appeal of this spiritual gathering.

Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh mentioned that this floating restaurant at the Triveni Boat Club in Prayagraj, floating on the waves of Yamuna River, marks a significant achievement for the state. A similar initiative was also launched at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur under the CM's guidance, but Kalindi has been the first successful venture of its kind in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Prayagraj have been enjoying this unique dining experience for several months.

In line with CM Yogi's vision, UP Tourism will now extend this experience to visitors during Mahakumbh 2025. Alongside the traditional holy baths and spiritual experiences of Mahakumbh, the floating restaurant is expected to be a major attraction for tourists. It promises to provide a new and memorable experience for visitors from both India and abroad.

Deepak Tandon, the front office manager of the restaurant, stated that Kalindi is fully air-conditioned and has a seating capacity of 40. The restaurant operates from 10 AM to 9 PM, with plans to extend hours during the Mahakumbh to open in the morning. 

In addition to the floating restaurant, UPSTDC operates the Rahi Triveni Darshan Hotel on Yamuna Bank Road, which offers accommodation for devotees visiting for the Sangam bath.

