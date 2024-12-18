Mahakumbh 2025: Bollywood art director designs state-of-the-art control room in Prayagraj

A state-of-the-art control room, designed by Bollywood art director Pawan Pandey, has been built in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. This facility will serve as the central command center for managing all aspects of the event, from security and logistics to media dissemination.

In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, a state-of-the-art control room has been constructed in Prayagraj to serve as the nerve center of the grand religious event. This sophisticated facility, designed with the creative expertise of Bollywood's renowned art director and architect Pawan Pandey, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless operation of the fair.

Top officials will strategize and oversee every aspect of the event from this control room, which is well-equipped to monitor every inch of the fairgrounds. The conference hall within the control room will host key meetings for managing the fair's arrangements, both before and during the event.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, preparations for the world’s largest fair are progressing at an unprecedented pace. Special media blocks are also being set up within the control room to facilitate real-time dissemination of information to the public, ensuring widespread coverage of the event.

According to Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Fair Officer of Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is highly enthusiastic about Mahakumbh 2025. "The Chief Minister envisions showcasing Mahakumbh as an example to the world, highlighting why Uttar Pradesh is known as 'Uttam Pradesh'," he remarked.

To enhance the beauty of Mahakumbh, teams of renowned artists from across the country are bringing the walls of Mahakumbh Nagar to life with vibrant and creative artwork.

Mumbai-based art director Pawan Pandey, known for his work in films and reality shows, has completed the construction of the control room well ahead of schedule. Built as per CM Yogi’s vision, the control room is designed to ensure maximum security and efficiency.

Decorated with artwork inspired by Prayagraj’s iconic temples and religious sites, the facility is equipped to accommodate a team of over 100 officials who will monitor every activity during the Mahakumbh.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees from across India and abroad, strategies will be planned from this center. A conference hall has been set up for departmental coordination, and dedicated media blocks are being created to provide accurate and timely updates to the public.

Designed in an L-shape for convenience, the control room offers state-of-the-art amenities for officials and staff, making it a high-tech nerve center for managing the world’s largest religious gathering.

