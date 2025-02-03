Mahakumbh 2025: Administration implements fool-proof plan for safe & smooth Amrit Snan

The Mahakumbh administration has implemented a six-phase security plan for Basant Panchami. This includes redeploying CAPF and PAC companies, increasing police presence at key areas, and enhancing barricading and signage for crowd control.

To ensure a smooth and safe Amrit Snan during the Basant Panchami festival, the Mahakumbh administration has devised a comprehensive six-phase security plan to regulate movement and prevent overcrowding in the Mahakumbh area. Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this plan includes appointing new officers and fresh deployment of police forces.

As part of the strategy, existing CAPF and PAC companies will be reallocated, and additional senior police officers will be stationed at key locations. Security measures have been further strengthened with enhanced barricading, strategically placed signages for better visibility and an increased frequency of alert messages from the ICCC.

Special attention has been given to deploying additional forces at high-sensitivity zones.

Under the revised deployment plan, seven CAPF companies will be relocated from Akhara to high-priority zones. As part of the security plan, three companies will be deployed in South Jhunsi, two in North Jhunsi, and two platoons at Shastri Bridge. Additionally, one platoon each will be stationed from Kali Ramp to Upper Sangam Marg and from Kali Upper Sangam Marg to Sangam area.

As the event's focal point, the Sangam bathing ghat will have reinforced security with one company and two platoons of women CRPF redeployed within the circulating area. This new duty includes one platoon on Ganga Murti Tiraha, one platoon on GT Jawahar and one company on Akhara Marg. Additional CAPF has been deployed in the Sangam area.

Furthermore, six additional CAPF companies have been allocated to Sangam Ghat, with three companies deployed in each shift, ensuring continuous security monitoring.

This strategic security overhaul aims to facilitate a seamless and secure Amrit Snan for devotees while maintaining strict crowd control measures.

Experienced senior gazetted police officers will also be deployed during the Basant Panchami bathing festival. This includes four officers at the Superintendent of Police level and three at the Additional Superintendent of Police level. By doing so, the expertise of seasoned officers will be effectively combined with the energy of recruits to ensure seamless law enforcement.

To enhance security, 12 key barriers and barricades in the Kumbh Mela area have been reinforced. These include all barriers and barricades along Kali Marg, Triveni Marg, and Nagvasuki Ramp, Ganga Murti Tiraha, GT Road at Jawahar Chowk, and Fort Chowk, entry and return routes of Akharas, all pontoon bridges, old GT Marg, Lower Sangam Marg, and Mukti Marg, and all designated routes in South Jhunsi, North Jhunsi, and the Akhara area.

The administration has identified 11 sensitive locations requiring additional police deployment. These include Tikarmafi, Ganga Murti Chauraha, Nagvasuki Ramp, Kali Ramp, Upper Sangam Marg, GT Road at Jawahar Chauraha, pontoon bridges connecting Jhunsi to Parade, Jagdish Marg, Mahavir Marg, Akshayvat Marg, Triveni Marg, Kali Marg, Chhatnag Marg, and the Ganga Prasar area along the Akhara return route. The entire Old GT Road area from Old GT Ghat is also under heightened security. To reinforce safety, 37 QRT and one company of the PAC have been placed on standby.

For better crowd management, the number and height of signage on all return routes have been increased to ensure clear visibility for devotees leaving Sangam.

Additionally, digital displays on VMDs will provide real-time directions. Continuous updates will also inform visitors which pontoon bridges are open for entry and exit. Given the evolving situation, the frequency of alert messages from the ICCC has been increased to ensure timely communication.

