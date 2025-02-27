Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

Millions of devotees gathered at Mahakumbh Nagar for Maha Shivratri, with one crore taking a holy dip in Sangam. Authorities implemented crowd management measures, including VMDs broadcasting essential information, to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Devotees from across the country and abroad began arriving in Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday night for Maha Shivratri, the final holy bathing festival of Mahakumbh. Their faith peaked on this sacred occasion, leading to one crore people taking a holy dip in Sangam by noon. 

To manage the massive gathering and ensure a smooth and safe experience, large Variable Messaging Displays (VMDs) in the fairgrounds began broadcasting essential crowd management messages on Tuesday night. The administration remained vigilant, facilitating a seamless bathing experience for all.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh Nagar administration implemented extensive arrangements across the fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of devotees without inconvenience. Continuous announcements urged people to vacate the ghats promptly after their holy dip, allowing smooth movement and access for all.

Over 1.25 crore devotees dip daily in the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The fair administration has enforced stringent measures to ensure safety and order during this grand event, utilizing a digital information system and real-time crowd control updates at the ghats. 

The VMDs strategically placed across the venue continuously relayed critical information, guidelines, and safety alerts, playing a crucial role in maintaining order and ensuring that every devotee could participate in the holy ritual without disruption.

