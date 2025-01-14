Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is known as the king of pilgrimage sites. The Kumbh Mela is held here every 12 years. This time, the Kumbh Mela has already begun on January 13th and will continue until February 26th. There will be 6 major bathing dates during this period.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Our country has many pilgrimage sites, and Prayagraj is one of them. Prayagraj is also called the king of pilgrimages. Every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj, which holds special significance in Hinduism. This time, this Maha Kumbh has started on January 13th and will continue until February 26th. During this time, millions of saints and seers will take a dip in the Sangam. Apart from them, crores of people will also come here.

The sight of millions of devotees taking a dip in the Sangam, spread over approximately 15 km, is truly amazing. It is also said that along with these people, deities also change their forms and come to the holy Sangam for the Maha Kumbh bath. The importance of bathing in the Maha Kumbh is described in many religious scriptures. People from not only India but also abroad come here to witness the historical spectacle of Maha Kumbh. The Maha Kumbh bath showcases unity in diversity. Many beliefs and traditions associated with Maha Kumbh make it even more special. Learn about the history of Kumbh Mela, information about the Akharas, and more details.

History of Kumbh Mela

Scholars believe that the tradition of Kumbh Mela is very old, but the credit for organizing it goes to Adi Shankaracharya. Just as he established four main monasteries at four pilgrimage sites, he also ensured the participation of saints in the Kumbh Mela at these four places. Even today, saints and seers associated with the Shankaracharya Math participate in the Kumbh Melas along with their disciples. The description of Kumbh Mela is also found in the Shaiv Purana's Ishwar Samhita and the Sandipani Muni Charitra Stotra related to Agam Tantra.

Importance of Kumbh Mela 2025

While the Kumbh Mela is organized in Prayagraj every 12 years, this year's Kumbh Mela holds special significance. According to scholars, every 12th Kumbh held in Prayagraj is called Maha Kumbh. This time, the Maha Kumbh Mela has started on January 13th and will continue until February 26th.

Types of Kumbh Melas

Religious texts mention Kumbh and Maha Kumbh. The Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years in four places in the country - Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nashik, and Haridwar, while the Maha Kumbh Mela is held only in Prayagraj once every 144 years.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the most special and is held only in Prayagraj. A Purna Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj every 12 years. When 11 Purna Kumbhs have taken place, the 12th Purna Kumbh is called Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every 144 years. The current Kumbh in Prayagraj is taking place after 144 years.

The Purna Kumbh is held in four places in the country: 1. Ujjain, 2. Nashik, 3. Haridwar, and 4. Prayagraj. Purna Kumbh takes place every 12 years. The timing and location of the Kumbh Mela depend on the positions of Jupiter and the Sun, meaning the Purna Kumbh Mela is organized only when these planets are in specific zodiac signs.

The history of Ardh Kumbh Mela is not very old. Saints and seers created this new tradition to maintain the arrangements of the Purna Kumbh Mela. Ardh Kumbh is held only in Haridwar and Prayagraj, both of which are in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mythological Origins of the Kumbh Mela

The story associated with the Kumbh Mela is found in our religious scriptures: Once, the gods and demons churned the ocean together to obtain nectar. Fourteen gems emerged from this churning, including Goddess Lakshmi, Airavat elephant, Apsaras, Kalpavriksha, and Kamadhenu cow. Finally, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the urn of nectar. As soon as the urn of nectar emerged, a war broke out between the gods and demons to possess it. This war continued for 12 days. During this battle, a few drops of nectar fell from the urn at four places on Earth (Prayag, Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik). Later, Lord Vishnu, disguised as Mohini, tricked the demons and gave the nectar to the gods. The Kumbh Mela is held at the four places where the drops of nectar fell.

Kumbh Mela: When and Where Is It Held?

The Kumbh Mela is held in Haridwar and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Our religious scriptures clearly state when and where the Kumbh Mela will be held:

1. Haridwar: When Jupiter is in Aquarius and the Sun is in Aries, the Kumbh Mela is held in Haridwar. The last Purna Kumbh in Haridwar was in 2021, and the next one will be in 2033.

2. Prayagraj: When the Sun is in Capricorn and Jupiter is in Taurus, the Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj. The last Purna Kumbh in Prayagraj was in 2013. Currently, the Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place here, which occurs once every 144 years. The next Purna Kumbh here will be in 2037.

3. Nashik: When Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is also in Leo, the Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of the Godavari (Nashik). The last Purna Kumbh in Nashik was in 2015, and the next one will be in 2027.

4. Ujjain: When Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun enters Aries, the Kumbh Mela is celebrated in Ujjain. The last Purna Kumbh in Ujjain was in 2016, and the next one will be in 2028.

Rivers hold special significance in the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, because wherever the Kumbh Mela is held in the country, a holy river flows there. In Prayagraj, the Kumbh is held on the banks of the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The Kumbh is also held on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar. This event takes place on the banks of the Godavari in Nashik and the holy Kshipra river in Ujjain. These rivers hold an important place not only in India but also in Hinduism.

