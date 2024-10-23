Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees flock to Prayagraj as preparations reach full swing

With Maha Kumbh 2025 approaching, Prayagraj is bustling with devotees and tourists. The Yogi government ensures smooth preparations, while early visitors perform rituals for their ancestors. The city, now a spiritual hub, is seeing increased enthusiasm from both locals and international pilgrims.

With Maha Kumbh 2025 just around the corner, the city of Prayagraj has become a hub of religious activity as devotees and tourists from across India and abroad arrive early for the grand event. Preparations are in full force, with the Yogi government deploying top officials to oversee the safety and comfort of the massive influx of pilgrims, aiming to make Maha Kumbh 2025 the most spectacular cultural gathering worldwide.

The government has emphasized the swift resolution of any concerns raised by pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience at the ghats of Prayagraj. As the enthusiasm for the event surges, Prayagraj continues to solidify its position as the nation’s spiritual epicentre.



Local priests at the Sangam Ghat are witnessing a significant increase in early visitors. "The number of people arriving for rituals has surged, with many performing rites for their ancestors' souls," said Pandit Mahendra Nath Sharma. He noted that large groups are seeking to liberate up to seven or eight generations, with the city's priests providing detailed records and guidance to those unfamiliar with their heritage.



The ongoing reconstruction efforts led by the Yogi government have also boosted excitement, as observed by renowned priest Prayagwal Subrahmanyam Shastri, also known as Chari Ji. Long queues are already forming at Prayagraj’s ghats, where priests are performing daily rituals for thousands of devotees from various states.

Additionally, Indian expatriates from countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and Russia have started arriving to perform rites and pay homage to the sacred Ganga. The coordinated efforts at the ghats are ensuring a seamless experience for all, marking a powerful start to the Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations.

