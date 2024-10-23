Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees flock to Prayagraj as preparations reach full swing

With Maha Kumbh 2025 approaching, Prayagraj is bustling with devotees and tourists. The Yogi government ensures smooth preparations, while early visitors perform rituals for their ancestors. The city, now a spiritual hub, is seeing increased enthusiasm from both locals and international pilgrims.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Devotees flock to Prayagraj as preparations reach full swing vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

With Maha Kumbh 2025 just around the corner, the city of Prayagraj has become a hub of religious activity as devotees and tourists from across India and abroad arrive early for the grand event. Preparations are in full force, with the Yogi government deploying top officials to oversee the safety and comfort of the massive influx of pilgrims, aiming to make Maha Kumbh 2025 the most spectacular cultural gathering worldwide.

The government has emphasized the swift resolution of any concerns raised by pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience at the ghats of Prayagraj. As the enthusiasm for the event surges, Prayagraj continues to solidify its position as the nation’s spiritual epicentre.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's push for infrastructure sparks real estate, hospitality boom in Prayagraj

Local priests at the Sangam Ghat are witnessing a significant increase in early visitors. "The number of people arriving for rituals has surged, with many performing rites for their ancestors' souls," said Pandit Mahendra Nath Sharma. He noted that large groups are seeking to liberate up to seven or eight generations, with the city's priests providing detailed records and guidance to those unfamiliar with their heritage.

Maha Kumbh: Yogi govt devising action plan to ensure 'safe bathing', PAC, NDRF to be deployed alongside SDRF

The ongoing reconstruction efforts led by the Yogi government have also boosted excitement, as observed by renowned priest Prayagwal Subrahmanyam Shastri, also known as Chari Ji. Long queues are already forming at Prayagraj’s ghats, where priests are performing daily rituals for thousands of devotees from various states.

Additionally, Indian expatriates from countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and Russia have started arriving to perform rites and pay homage to the sacred Ganga. The coordinated efforts at the ghats are ensuring a seamless experience for all, marking a powerful start to the Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi air pollution: NDMC hikes parking fees as GRAP-II takes effect check new rates AJR

Delhi air pollution: NDMC hikes parking fees as GRAP-II takes effect—Check new rates

Maharashtra Elections 2024 NCP first candidate list out Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati full list gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP’s first candidate list out; Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Kashmir SHOCKER! Physical education teacher beats female students with belt in Bandipora, suspended (WATCH) snt

Kashmir SHOCKER! Physical education teacher beats female students with belt in Bandipora, suspended (WATCH)

Chak Chak & Korovai: The Russian delicacies offered to PM Modi gcw

Chak-Chak & Korovai: The Russian delicacies offered to PM Modi

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll in presence of family members, party leaders dmn

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad bypoll in presence of family members, party leaders

Recent Stories

New policy for Green energy production in Karnataka says Industrial minister MB Patil vkp

'Karnataka to launch new Green energy policy, invest Rs 45,000 crore in Hydrogen': Minister MB Patil

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings snt

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage RBA

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon