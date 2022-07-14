Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Panchayat Election 2022 Result: Counting of votes underway, BJP ahead in early trends

    62 per cent of voters participated in the third and final phase. Women voted at a higher rate than males, who voted at a lower rate. Women outnumbered males in rural regions when it came to voting. Women exercised their franchise 5% more than males.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    The results of the three-tier panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh will be announced on Thursday and Friday. In two days, the results of all three phases of Panchayat elections will be announced.

    Trends suggest BJP is ahead in Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Indore, Ujjain, Katni, Khandwa, Guna, Gwalior, Dindori, Datia, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Neemuch, Panna, Barwani, Burhanpur, Betul, Ratlam, Raisen, Vidisha, Shajapur, Sheopur, Harda, Narmadapuram and Sagar. 

    Meanwhile, Congress is getting an edge in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Umaria, Anuppur, Jhabua, Dewas, Balaghat, Seoni, Rajgarh, Singrauli and Chhindwara.

    Madhya Pradesh held three-tier panchayat elections for the positions of 3,63,53 panch, 22,924 sarpanch, 6,771 district panchayat member, and 875 district panchayat member. One hundred and seventy-five Janpad Panchayat members and one Zilla Panchayat member have been proclaimed uncontested.

