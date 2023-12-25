Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: 28 new ministers including Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya take oath

Madhya Pradesh government’s cabinet expansion took place on Monday as 28 leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including prominent figures like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang, and Prahlad Patel, were sworn in as ministers.

As may as 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Eighteen leaders took oath as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as Minister of State.

Former Union Minister Prahlad Patel and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were among 28 MLAs sworn into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet Monday afternoon. There are only five women in new cabinet. As many as 11 members of the new cabinet are from OBC, or Other Backward Classes, category, underlying the BJP's ongoing efforts to balance caste/class arithmetic ahead of next year's election.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. The maximum strength of the Council of Ministers is 35, including the Chief Minister.

See full list here:

Cabinet minister:

1. Pradumna Singh Tomar

2. Tulsi Silavat

3. Edal Singh Kasana

4. Narayan Singh Kushwaha

5. Vijay Shah

6. Rakesh Singh

7. Prahlad Patel

8. Kailash Vijayvargiya

9. Karan Singh Verma

10. Property Uike

11. Uday Pratap Singh

12. Nirmala Bhuria

13. Vishwas Sarang

14. Govind Singh Rajput

15. Inder Singh Parmar

16. Nagar Singh Chauhan

17. Chaitanya Kashyap

18. Rakesh Shukla

Ministers of state ( independent charge):

19. Krishna Gaur

20. Dharmendra Lodhi

21. Dilip Jaiswal

22. Gautam Tetwal

23. Lekhan Patel

24. Narayan Pawar

Minister of State:

25. Radha Singh

26. Dilip Ahirwar

27. Pratima Bagri

28. Narendra Shivaji Patel

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election of 2023, the BJP secured 163 out of 230 seats, with the Congress securing 66 seats. December 13 saw the swearing-in of Shukla and Devda as deputy chief ministers, together with Yadav.

"Under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, and state party chief VD Sharma, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state," declared the chief minister, who had visited Nadda on Sunday night in New Delhi.

