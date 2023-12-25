Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: 28 new ministers including Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya take oath

    Madhya Pradesh government’s cabinet expansion took place on Monday as 28 leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including prominent figures like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang, and Prahlad Patel, were sworn in as ministers.
     

    Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion 28 new ministers including Prahlad Patel Kailash Vijayvargiya take oath 11 from OBC gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    As may as 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Eighteen leaders took oath as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as Minister of State.

    Former Union Minister Prahlad Patel and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were among 28 MLAs sworn into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet Monday afternoon. There are only five women in new cabinet. As many as 11 members of the new cabinet are from OBC, or Other Backward Classes, category, underlying the BJP's ongoing efforts to balance caste/class arithmetic ahead of next year's election.

    The Madhya Pradesh cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. The maximum strength of the Council of Ministers is 35, including the Chief Minister.

    See full list here: 

    Cabinet minister:
    1. Pradumna Singh Tomar
    2. Tulsi Silavat
    3. Edal Singh Kasana
    4. Narayan Singh Kushwaha
    5. Vijay Shah
    6. Rakesh Singh
    7. Prahlad Patel
    8. Kailash Vijayvargiya
    9. Karan Singh Verma
    10. Property Uike
    11. Uday Pratap Singh
    12. Nirmala Bhuria
    13. Vishwas Sarang
    14. Govind Singh Rajput
    15. Inder Singh Parmar
    16. Nagar Singh Chauhan
    17. Chaitanya Kashyap
    18. Rakesh Shukla
    Ministers of state ( independent charge):
    19. Krishna Gaur
    20. Dharmendra Lodhi
    21. Dilip Jaiswal
    22. Gautam Tetwal
    23. Lekhan Patel
    24. Narayan Pawar
    Minister of State:
    25. Radha Singh
    26. Dilip Ahirwar
    27. Pratima Bagri
    28. Narendra Shivaji Patel

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu shocker: Woman techie set ablaze by lover who underwent sex change to marry her

    In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election of 2023, the BJP secured 163 out of 230 seats, with the Congress securing 66 seats. December 13 saw the swearing-in of Shukla and Devda as deputy chief ministers, together with Yadav.

    "Under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, and state party chief VD Sharma, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state," declared the chief minister, who had visited Nadda on Sunday night in New Delhi.

    Also Read | Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan’s name in politics

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, rescue operation underway vkp

    BREAKING: Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, one fatality reported

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote vkp

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council vkp

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off on December 26; drone light show anr

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off tomorrow; to have drone light show for first time

    Tamil Nadu shocker Woman techie set ablaze by lover who underwent sex change to marry her gcw

    Tamil Nadu shocker: Woman techie set ablaze by lover who underwent sex change to marry her

    Recent Stories

    Woman alleges BBMP staff litter garbage in front of house at Murugeshpalya in Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Woman alleges BBMP staff litter garbage in front of house at Murugeshpalya in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Cricket Rohit Sharma opens up on World Cup final heartbreak as he prepares for South Africa Test series osf

    Rohit Sharma opens up on World Cup final heartbreak as he prepares for South Africa Test series

    In pictures: Festive tradition continues as the Kapoor family gathers for Christmas lunch RKK

    In pictures: Festive tradition continues as the Kapoor family gathers for Christmas lunch

    Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, rescue operation underway vkp

    BREAKING: Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, one fatality reported

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote vkp

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon