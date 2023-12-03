Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP's Shivraj Chouhan secures lead with 84662 votes from Budhni seat

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: The Budhni constituency witnessed significant battle with key candidates like Shivraj Singh Chauhan from the BJP and Vikram Mastal from the INC, along with several independent candidates eyeing for victory.

    The counting of votes is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni constituency in Sehore district, which conducted polls on November 17. With a substantial 5.6 crore eligible voters in the state, this electoral battle holds immense significance within the state's political landscape.

    In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Budhni constituency witnessed significant battle with key candidates like Shivraj Singh Chauhan from the BJP and Vikram Mastal from the INC, along with several independent candidates eyeing for victory. This electoral contest in Budhni boasted an impressive voter turnout, registering a substantial 84.86 percent participation from the electorate.

    The term of Madhya Pradesh's 230-member Legislative Assembly concludes on January 6, 2024. The state's previous Assembly elections were conducted on November 28, 2018, marking Madhya Pradesh as a key player among the five states that recently underwent polls.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Budhni constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: Budhni has as many as 245,049 electors in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, witnessing a robust 83.64% voter turnout with 204,950 voters exercising their franchise.

    2. Winning candidate and party: In the 2018 elections, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerged victorious, securing 123,492 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: Arun Subhashchandra from the INC trailed as the runner-up, falling short by a margin of 58,999 votes.

    4. Margin details: The electoral contest saw a significant margin of 29.00% between the winning and runner-up candidates.

    Insights from the 2018 assembly elections:

    In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Sheopur constituency witnessed a fierce clash between Congress heavyweight Arun Yadav and the then-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP.

    While Chouhan's government aimed for an unprecedented fourth consecutive term, the Congress eyed a comeback after their last triumph in 2003. However, despite the Congress securing the most seats, the BJP claimed victory by popular vote, securing 41.02% against the Congress's 40.89%.

