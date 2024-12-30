Lucknow: 15-year-old girl gives sleeping pills to mother for 3 months to talk to boyfriend on Instagram

A teenager in Lucknow drugged her mother for three months to chat with her boyfriend on Instagram. The mother's deteriorating health revealed the shocking truth, leading to counseling for the teen.

Lucknow: 15-year-old girl gives sleeping pills to mother for 3 months to talk to boyfriend on Instagram shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

A 15-year-old girl in Krishnanagar, Lucknow, considering her mother an obstacle, drugged her food with sleeping pills for three months so she could freely chat with her boyfriend on Instagram. The teenager put her mother into a deep sleep, chatting on Instagram day and night until her mother's health deteriorated.

The teenager explained that when her mother stopped her from talking to the boy on Instagram and restricted her mobile phone usage, she started giving her mother sleeping pills. She would add three to four pills daily to her mother's food, inducing deep sleep. When the woman's health consistently worsened with weakness, fatigue, and excessive sleep, the family consulted a doctor.

Also read: UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

The doctor revealed that the woman had excessive sleeping pills in her system, although she had never taken such medication herself. When the family sternly questioned the teenager, she confessed. The family then arranged counseling for the teenager at Lokbandhu Hospital.

Archana Singh, manager of the One Stop Center at Lokbandhu Hospital, said the boy had misled the teenager on Instagram.

Also read: UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

India's economic outlook optimistic forFY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc dmn

India's economic outlook optimistic for FY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members shk

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members

Entry and exit routes announced for all stations under Prayagraj Railway Division

Dedicated entry and exit routes at Prayagraj railway stations for major ‘Snan Parv’ of Mahakumbh

MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected shk

MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon