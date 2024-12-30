Lucknow: 15-year-old girl gives sleeping pills to mother for 3 months to talk to boyfriend on Instagram

A teenager in Lucknow drugged her mother for three months to chat with her boyfriend on Instagram. The mother's deteriorating health revealed the shocking truth, leading to counseling for the teen.

A 15-year-old girl in Krishnanagar, Lucknow, considering her mother an obstacle, drugged her food with sleeping pills for three months so she could freely chat with her boyfriend on Instagram. The teenager put her mother into a deep sleep, chatting on Instagram day and night until her mother's health deteriorated.

The teenager explained that when her mother stopped her from talking to the boy on Instagram and restricted her mobile phone usage, she started giving her mother sleeping pills. She would add three to four pills daily to her mother's food, inducing deep sleep. When the woman's health consistently worsened with weakness, fatigue, and excessive sleep, the family consulted a doctor.

The doctor revealed that the woman had excessive sleeping pills in her system, although she had never taken such medication herself. When the family sternly questioned the teenager, she confessed. The family then arranged counseling for the teenager at Lokbandhu Hospital.

Archana Singh, manager of the One Stop Center at Lokbandhu Hospital, said the boy had misled the teenager on Instagram.

