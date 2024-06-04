Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi

    Actor Kangana Ranaut is on her way to become a parliamentarian as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency is leading in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by a significant margin of over 72,000 votes.

    Actor Kangana Ranaut is on her way to become a parliamentarian as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency is leading in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by a significant margin of over 72,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends. Ranaut, the four-time National Award-winning actor, was fielded against Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress. As per latest trends, Kangana has secured over 5.2 lakh votes, while Singh trails with around 4.5 lakh votes.

    Declaring her victory on X, formerly Twitter, Kangana said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust. This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi."

    Addressing a press conference, the actor added, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time."

    Earlier today. she took to Instagram to share a photo with her mother, wherein her mom affectionately kisses her on the forehead. She captioned the photo, “Maa ishwar ka roop hai (Mother is an embodiment of God).”

    Kangana Ranaut, born on March 23, 1987, in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, made a striking Bollywood debut with the 2006 film Gangster, directed by Anurag Basu. Her role earned critical acclaim and set the stage for her career. She continued to impress with performances in Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007), and Fashion (2008), establishing herself as a versatile actress.

    Despite her celebrated status, Kangana's career has been marked by controversies. She has been outspoken about nepotism in Bollywood, famously clashing with Karan Johar and labeling him the "flagbearer of nepotism." Her public feud with actor Hrithik Roshan included legal battles and heated exchanges.

    Kangana’s major breakthrough came with the film Queen in 2014, where she portrayed a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon after being jilted by her fiancé. The film's success earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She delivered powerful performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), and Panga (2020), solidifying her status as one of Bollywood’s top actresses.

    Kangana has also shown a strong interest in politics, aligning herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has publicly supported BJP policies and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Her decision to run as a BJP candidate in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency marked her formal entry into politics.

    Meanwhile, BJP’s Anurag Thakur also secured a win from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur seat. “The people of Hamirpur have shown trust in me. I am thankful to the people of Himachal Pradesh and Hamirpur for blessing me for the fifth time. I will be working for the next 5 years for the people of Hamirpur. NDA will cross 300 seats and form the Govt once again," Thakur said.

    Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats. While the saffron party has won two seats, the other two are being led by the BJP as well, according to the Election Commission.

