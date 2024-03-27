Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces first list of 16 candidates in Maharashtra

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday morning. Beginning on April 19, voting in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest number after Uttar Pradesh (80), will take place in five stages. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday morning. The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, featured 16 names. 

    Taking to X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced. Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai. Other 16 candidates are as follows:”

    The first list consists of 17 candidates with Anil Desai being fielded from the South Central seat. Sitting MP Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat, with Amol Kirtikar being fielded from the North West constituency.

    Beginning on April 19, voting in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest number after Uttar Pradesh (80), will take place in five stages. The following stages are scheduled on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. On June 4, the ballots will be tallied. 

    Another Maha Vikas Aghadi ally,  NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Amid eluding consensus among the MVA allies, the NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
