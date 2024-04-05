Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination of SP's Khajuraho candidate rejected; here's why

    According to a senior official, the Panna district collector, who is also acting as the returning officer, declined the nomination papers of Meera Yadav due to her failure to sign the 'B form' and attach a certified copy of the 2023 Assembly elections voters' list.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination of SP's Khajuraho candidate rejected; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate nomination for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh faced rejection by the returning officer during scrutiny on Friday (April 5), stirring controversy within political circles. This development unfolded despite the seat being allocated to the SP by the Congress under the seat-sharing agreement within the opposition's INDIA bloc.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MP and state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma from Khajuraho.

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

    According to a senior official, the Panna district collector, who is also acting as the returning officer, declined the nomination papers of Meera Yadav due to her failure to sign the 'B form' and attach a certified copy of the 2023 Assembly elections voters' list.

    Expressing discontent over the decision, Yadav's husband, Deep Narayan Yadav, announced their intention to challenge the ruling in the high court. He highlighted discrepancies in the process, citing a lack of certification for the attached voters' list and discrepancies in signature placement.

    This incident is not isolated, as previous instances have seen similar rejections, leading to walkovers for rival candidates.

    Reacting strongly to the rejection, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the move as a "blatant murder of democracy." He questioned the inconsistencies in the scrutiny process and accused the BJP of resorting to deceitful tactics.

    Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers

    Calling for a judicial inquiry, Yadav slammed the BJP's alleged manipulation of the administrative system, asserting that canceling a nomination amounts to a democratic offense.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation AJR

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore

    Chhattisgarh Residents flee as massive fire ravages power distribution company in Raipur (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Residents flee as massive fire ravages power distribution company in Raipur (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers vkp

    Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor wealth grew over two times in five years anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor’s wealth grew over two times in five years

    Recent Stories

    Football Erik ten Hag criticises Manchester United's late collapse in defeat to Chelsea osf

    Erik ten Hag criticises Manchester United's late collapse in defeat to Chelsea

    Photos Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat RBA

    Photos: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation AJR

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

    cricket IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy matches under NGT scanner amidst Bengaluru's worsening water crisis osf

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy matches under NGT scanner amidst Bengaluru's worsening water crisis

    Heatwave in India: Excessive heat impacts your gut health, know how? RBA

    Heatwave in India: Excessive heat impacts your gut health, know how?

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon