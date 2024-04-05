Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination of SP's Khajuraho candidate rejected; here's why

According to a senior official, the Panna district collector, who is also acting as the returning officer, declined the nomination papers of Meera Yadav due to her failure to sign the 'B form' and attach a certified copy of the 2023 Assembly elections voters' list.

In a recent development, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate nomination for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh faced rejection by the returning officer during scrutiny on Friday (April 5), stirring controversy within political circles. This development unfolded despite the seat being allocated to the SP by the Congress under the seat-sharing agreement within the opposition's INDIA bloc.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MP and state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma from Khajuraho.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

According to a senior official, the Panna district collector, who is also acting as the returning officer, declined the nomination papers of Meera Yadav due to her failure to sign the 'B form' and attach a certified copy of the 2023 Assembly elections voters' list.

Expressing discontent over the decision, Yadav's husband, Deep Narayan Yadav, announced their intention to challenge the ruling in the high court. He highlighted discrepancies in the process, citing a lack of certification for the attached voters' list and discrepancies in signature placement.

This incident is not isolated, as previous instances have seen similar rejections, leading to walkovers for rival candidates.

Reacting strongly to the rejection, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the move as a "blatant murder of democracy." He questioned the inconsistencies in the scrutiny process and accused the BJP of resorting to deceitful tactics.

Bengaluru: FIR lodged against shop owner for playing Hanuman Chalisa loud during Ramadan prayers

Calling for a judicial inquiry, Yadav slammed the BJP's alleged manipulation of the administrative system, asserting that canceling a nomination amounts to a democratic offense.