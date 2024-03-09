Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No dates have been announced...' ECI debunks fake WhatsApp message; Check post

    The poll body, which is likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming general elections next week, clarified that a fake WhatsApp message is being circulated adding that it will announce the dates through a press conference and not social media.

    The Election Commission debunked a fake WhatsApp message regarding the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and reiterated that the polling schedule is yet to be announced. The poll authority explained that a bogus WhatsApp message is circulating and said that it will announce the dates through a press conference and not social media. The poll commission is expected to reveal the calendar for the next general elections next week.

    Taking to X, the poll body wrote: “A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference."

    Also Read | Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    Another fake WhatsApp message on the Lok Sabha election date has already gone viral on social media, claiming that the polls are slated for April 19 and the vote counting is set for May 22. The clarification came weeks after voters were puzzled by an internal memo from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer's office that cited April 16 as a potential "poll date" in order to help officials with their expedited preparations.

    Later on, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer made it clear that the date was just included as a "reference" so that officials might schedule their actions in accordance with the Election Planner that the poll panel had provided.

    While the actual date has yet to be confirmed, it is most likely that the voting for a new government will take place sometime in April over several phases and continue till May.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil

