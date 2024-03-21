Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP names ex-Governor Soundarajan, L Murugan, Annamalai in 3rd list; SEE FULL LIST

BJP has released a list of nine candidates for Tamil Nadu for the coming Lok Sabha elections. State unit chief K Annamalai has been fielded from Coimbatore and former Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundrarajan from Chennai South seat.

The saffron party has fielded former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, state BJP chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore, union minister L Murugun from Nilgiri and senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari and Dr A C Shanmugam from Vellore.

The BJP also decided to give tickets to AC Shanmugam, the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) chief, from Vellore and also the sitting MP TR Paarivendhar from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on its symbol. TR Paarivendhar is the leader of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). Paarivendhar contested on DMK's symbol in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won the constituency.

The first phase of polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 19. The BJP did not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.






