Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengal Congress accuses Yusuf Pathan of violating MCC; check details

West Bengal Congress on Wednesday (March 27) raised concerns with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by former cricketer and Trinamool Congress' Baharampur Lok Sabha candidate Yusuf Pathan. The complaint revolves around Pathan's purported use of posters depicting India's victorious moments in the 2011 Cricket World Cup for his electoral campaign.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, the state Congress unit highlighted the severity of the situation, urging decisive action against Pathan for what they deem a blatant infringement of the MCC regulations.

The letter expressed dismay over the utilization of banners, posters, and images portraying the triumphant scenes from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 within various locations across the Baharampur constituency.

Notably, these visuals prominently feature esteemed cricket personalities such as Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others.

The Congress party implored the Election Commission to promptly intervene and take necessary measures against Yusuf Pathan in light of these alleged transgressions.

