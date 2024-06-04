Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; check state-wise results

In a dramatic turn of events, the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday staged a remarkable comeback across several key states in the Hindi heartland, as indicated by the latest vote counting trends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In a dramatic turn of events, the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday staged a remarkable comeback across several key states in the Hindi heartland, as indicated by the latest vote counting trends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 seats at stake, stands as a significant battleground, where the alliance is currently leading in 42 seats. This resurgence is also evident in Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, and Jharkhand.

Despite this resurgence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led alliance is poised to secure a third consecutive term in power. However, the margin of victory appears narrower than initially anticipated by various exit polls.

Of particular note is the unexpected performance of the INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, historically a stronghold for the BJP. Here, the Samajwadi Party is leading in 35 seats, with the Congress following closely behind with seven, according to current trends.

The BJP, meanwhile, holds sway in 34 seats, with its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Soneylal), and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leading in two, one, and one seat respectively.

The opposition's resurgence in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant shift from previous elections, where the BJP had secured overwhelming victories in 2014 and 2019, claiming 71 and 62 seats respectively.

In the 2019 elections, the Samajwadi Party secured victories in five seats, while the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party won one and ten seats respectively.

The INDIA alliance also made significant strides in Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand, but failed to cause upsets in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, the BJP led in 14 seats, with the Congress trailing in eight. Additionally, the CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party were ahead in one seat each. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had claimed all 25 seats.

In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led in four seats, while the Congress and CPI(ML) each led in two seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead in 31 seats, with the BJP leading in 12, JD(U) in 14, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in five. In 2019, the NDA had won 39 out of 40 seats.

In Haryana, both the Congress and BJP were ahead in five seats each, a departure from the BJP's clean sweep of all ten seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In Jharkhand, the INDIA alliance's Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led in three and two seats respectively, while the BJP led in eight seats. The BJP's ally AJSU Party was ahead in one seat. In 2019, the BJP had won 11 seats, while its ally All Jharkhand Students Union claimed one seat. The JMM and Congress each secured one seat.

The NDA maintained its dominance in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP led in all 29 seats, while in Himachal Pradesh, it led in all four seats. In Delhi, the BJP led in all seven seats, and in Uttarakhand, it led in all five.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP led in 10 seats, while the Congress led in one. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, all five in Uttarakhand, all seven in Delhi, and nine out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Congress had won two seats in Chhattisgarh in 2019.

In total, the Hindi heartland states account for 225 Lok Sabha seats.

