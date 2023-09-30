Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: No banners will be put up, no tea will be offered, says Nitin Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won't campaign for himself in upcoming Lok Sabha election, says those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not. " Those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not...Neither will I take bribe nor will I allow anyone," the Nagpur MP said this while inaugurating National Highway projects in Washim.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 No banners will be put up no tea will be offered says Nitin Gadkari gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there would be no banners or posters of him and tea would not be served to people in his Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur during campaigning. He said "those who would vote" for him will do so or else "they won't".

    Gadkari declared he would not accept bribes and wouldn't permit anybody else to do so at the opening of three National Highway projects in Washim, Maharashtra.

    "I have determined that no banners or posters shall be shown during the current Lok Sabha election. No one will be given tea. Those who must vote will cast their ballots, and those who must not will not. I won't accept bribes, and I won't let anybody else. But I think I'll be able to serve you all honestly," he remarked.

    Also Read | Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Earlier in July, Gadkari shared a personal anecdote and said he once provided mutton to voters during elections, but even then he lost. He emphasised that cultivating love and trust among people is a surefire way to win elections.

    According to Gadkari, voters are quite savvy and have gotten gifts from all of the candidates. According to the Union Minister, people vote for the candidate they believe is best for them. Gadkari has been representing the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. He retained his seat in the 2019 general election.

    India is heading for Lok Sabha elections next years and before or around the scheduled time for the general elections, terms of at least ten State Assemblies will end.

    Also Read | Kerala farmer takes Audi A4 to sell vegetables in roadside market (WATCH)

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air gun attacks surge in Kerala; 6 cases reported this year alone rkn

    Air gun attacks surge in Kerala; 6 cases reported this year alone

    India accelerates construction of next 43000-ton aircraft carrier

    India accelerates construction of next 43000-ton aircraft carrier

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Our govt may be sacked if we don't release water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Celebrating 28 Years of Excellence: The spectacular journey of Asianet News rkn

    Celebrating 28 Years of Excellence: The spectacular journey of Asianet News

    Kerala farmer takes Audi A4 to sell vegetables in roadside market WATCH gcw

    Kerala farmer takes Audi A4 to sell vegetables in roadside market (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Air gun attacks surge in Kerala; 6 cases reported this year alone rkn

    Air gun attacks surge in Kerala; 6 cases reported this year alone

    Love Biryani? 7 popular Briyanis in India RBA EAi

    Love Biryani? 7 popular Briyanis in India

    sports Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota osf

    Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal in the 54kg category; wins Olympic quota

    Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to kid calling Aishwarya 'Lai' RKK

    Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to kid calling Aishwarya 'Lai'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs England warm-up match; Team news, pitch conditions and more

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon