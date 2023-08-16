Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'At the right time...' Chandrababu Naidu on TDP joining NDA for Lok Sabha Election 2024

    Chandrababu Naidu, whose party was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had left the alliance in protest against the Central government's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized, "My foremost commitment lies with Andhra Pradesh."

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Chandrababu Naidu reacts on TDP joining NDA
    With discussions circulating about the potential re-entry of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has conveyed that he will address this matter when the opportune moment arrives.

    When questioned about his intentions regarding joining the NDA, Naidu responded by stating, "The timing isn't appropriate to delve into the prospect of affiliating with the NDA. I will address this matter at the right time." He shared these comments with a news agency subsequent to unveiling the Vision-2047 document during an event in Port City on Tuesday evening.

    Chandrababu Naidu, whose party was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had left the alliance in protest against the Central government's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. He also underscored his definitive role in the national political landscape for 2024.

    Naidu emphasized, "My foremost commitment lies with Andhra Pradesh. It stands as my paramount agenda. My focus will be on revitalizing and reconstructing the state." 

    The TDP chief further commented on the Amaravati capital issue, remarking, "You (CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) are situated in the assembly. You are situated in the secretariat. Where are you conducting the cabinet meetings? Is this arrangement temporary? Jagan Mohan Reddy's statements lack substance. Over the past decade, the operations have been functional. All preparations were in place. We meticulously planned a world-class capital for Andhra Pradesh. I systematically designed one of the most robust ecosystems for Hyderabad over nine years."

    It's noteworthy that the undivided Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in June 2014. According to the AP Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad became Telangana's capital, obliging Andhra Pradesh to establish a new capital within a decade; until then, Hyderabad would function as the capital for both states.

    In January of this year, Jagan Mohan had proclaimed that Visakhapatnam would assume the role of the capital, despite its absence in any state assembly discussions or official documents. Subsequently, the government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to establish three capitals across different cities within the state to ensure comprehensive development. Earlier on Tuesday evening, Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to the statue of the late NT Rama Rao, a former chief minister, situated on Beach Road.

