LMV licence holders can now drive transport vehicles; all you need to know

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra issued the ruling based on an interpretation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 6) ruled that drivers holding a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license can operate certain types of transport vehicles without requiring an additional endorsement. To know more in detail, if the vehicle has an unladen weight of under 7,500 kg, an LMV license is sufficient for the driver to operate it legally.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra issued the ruling based on an interpretation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The judgment upheld the Court's previous decision in Mukund Dewangan v. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (2017), which established that an LMV license holder can drive a transport vehicle within the 7,500 kg weight limit without needing extra authorization.

The top court also said that there is no evidence linking LMV license holders who drive transport vehicles to an increased rate of road accidents. The ruling noted that additional eligibility requirements should only apply to transport vehicles exceeding 7,500 kg.

For those vehicles classified as e-carts, e-rickshaws, and vehicles carrying hazardous goods will remain subject to specialised requirements.

The Supreme Court's decision showcases an attempt to balance regulatory provisions with the livelihood concerns of drivers, as many transport vehicle drivers depend on LMV licenses for their employment.

A look at the Supreme Court's clarifications:

1. An LMV license holder is allowed to operate transport vehicles with weight below 7,500 kg without additional endorsement.

2. The Court acknowledged an overlap between LMV and light transport vehicle classes, but heavier vehicles, such as medium and heavy goods or passenger vehicles, continue to require specialised licensing.

3. Section 3(1) of the MV Act does not override the general definition of LMV in Section 2(21).

4. Specialised eligibility requirements in the MV Act will apply strictly to those driving transport vehicles over 7,500 kg.

