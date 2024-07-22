Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Let's rise above party and work together': PM Modi's message to Opposition ahead of Parliament session

    The Prime Minister appealed to the Opposition to rise above party politics and commit to national welfare. "Let us use this esteemed platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years to work for the empowerment of farmers, youth, and the nation as a whole," he said.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 22) addressed the media and urged the Opposition to set aside past grievances and collaborate with the government to advance India's development. His call for unity comes as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence.

    In his address, PM Modi stressed the importance of political parties working together for the nation's progress over the next five years. He criticized some parties for allegedly using parliamentary time to divert attention from their own shortcomings.

    "I urge all Members of Parliament to move beyond the confrontations of the past," PM Modi said. "From January until now, we have seen our share of disputes, but that chapter is now closed. The public has given its mandate, and it is time to focus on constructive governance."

    The Prime Minister appealed to the Opposition to rise above party politics and commit to national welfare. "Let us use this esteemed platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years to work for the empowerment of farmers, youth, and the nation as a whole," he said. "In the election year of January 2029, you may choose to engage in political games, but until then, our focus should be on the nation's progress."

    PM Modi's comments come after the previous session of Parliament, which saw frequent adjournments. During that session, the Congress and other opposition parties demanded a debate on the NEET-UG issue, while the government concentrated on the motion of thanks for the President's address.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
