Leadership clash in INDIA bloc? Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Mamata Banerjee’s intentions

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday threw his weight behind West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc. Days after Banerjee declared her intention to lead the anti-BJP coalition, he made this remark. Prasad added that it would "not make any difference" if the Congress, a significant ally of the INDIA grouping, had reservations about recognizing Banerjee as the head of the opposition front.

According to the leader of the RJD, "Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," When questioned about the Congress' "reluctance" to recognize her as the head of the opposition camp, Lalu responded, "The resistance of the Congress will not make any difference. The INDIA bloc should be led by her."

Earlier, Lalu’s son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had "no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition", but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus. Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Sunday said Banerjee is the "most suitable" for the job as she is the only leader who has repeatedly defeated the BJP.

Mamata recently criticized the Congress for leading the INDIA group, but she also stated that she would be willing to take control if asked. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a spokesman for the Shiv Sena (UBT), also offered Mamata her support, saying that if she want to assume more responsibilities within the coalition, her party will support her. She made this comment because she has demonstrated success in West Bengal, where she has built effective social programs and prevented the BJP from gaining power. Our senior leaders will collectively make a choice (on leadership) at every INDIA bloc meeting, Chaturvedi stated.

