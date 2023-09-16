Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India | WATCH

    Currently, terrorist groups and drug smugglers operating from Pakistan employ drones to traffic weapons and narcotics into Indian territory, particularly in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is reportedly testing drones with the capability to drop terrorists into Indian territory. These drones can carry payloads of up to 70kg, and a video from a Lashkar drone training camp reveals terrorists experimenting with the drones' capacity to transport humans and drop them into water.

    The plan appears to involve dropping terrorists along the border areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence sources suggest that a terrorist was successfully dropped into Punjab using such a drone last month.

    Currently, terrorist groups and drug smugglers operating from Pakistan employ drones to traffic weapons and narcotics into Indian territory, particularly in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Previous reports indicated that, despite heightened border security in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, narcotics rings have begun using the borders of Rajasthan and Gujarat to drop consignments that are later picked up by associates and smuggled to Punjab via road.

    According to an intelligence source, these drones are highly efficient, capable of carrying payloads of up to 70kg, including a human terrorist and weapons. These drones can cover distances of up to 60km round trip with ease.

    Officials believe that these advanced drones could not have been obtained by terror groups without the support of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, allowing terrorists to carry out major attacks and return swiftly.

    The emergence of this video coincides with an ongoing operation in Anantnag district of south Kashmir aimed at neutralizing Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in an encounter that resulted in the deaths of four security personnel.

    The slain security forces personnel included Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier. In Jammu, anti-Pakistan protests were held in various parts of the city in response to the incident.

