Land-for-job case: ED calls Rabri Devi, daughters for inquiry on February 9; check details

The Delhi High Court had declined to quash ED proceedings against Katyal, accused of engaging in transactions with the family members of former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court took cognizance of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. The court has directed them to appear before it on February 9. Alongside this, a production warrant has been issued for businessman Amit Katyal, currently in judicial custody in connection with the case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, in passing the order, stated, "There are sufficient grounds to take cognizance."

The ED had previously filed a comprehensive 4751-page charge sheet in this case, which also names two firms as accused entities. The Delhi High Court had declined to quash ED proceedings against Katyal, accused of engaging in transactions with the family members of former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Bihar political crisis: Trying to speak to Nitish Kumar, but unable to connect, says Congress

During proceedings, Katyal's lawyers argued that the original FIR, registered on May 18, 2022, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), pertained to transactions conducted between 2004 and 2009. The ED initiated Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on August 16, 2022, in connection to this matter. The defense contended, "CBI has concluded the investigation, and I am cited as a protected witness. My arrest is illegal and is contrary to Section 19."

The alleged scam dates back to the tenure when Lalu Prasad served as the Union railway minister in the UPA-1 cabinet. The accusation suggests that between 2004 and 2009, individuals were appointed to Group-D positions in various Indian Railways zones, purportedly in exchange for land provided to Lalu Prasad's family and associates.

Prompted by an initial complaint from the CBI, the ED initiated a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning