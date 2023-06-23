KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

Thiruvananthapuram: Following an inspection by the Vigilance Department, a KSRTC Swift bus employee was terminated for allegedly collecting money from passengers without issuing the tickets. The investigation agency terminated conductor S Biju from the service. According to reports, the vigilance department of the KSRTC inspected 27,813 buses this month and irregularities were noticed in 131 buses.

Also read: Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur

From June 1 to June 20, the vigilance agency carried out inspections throughout the state. On June 13 in Thiruvananthapuram, conductor Biju was fired for accepting money from two passengers on a KSRTC Swift bus operating on route KS153 Kaniyapuram-Eastern Kota without providing them with tickets. He has been registered for embezzlement of public funds case at Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police Station. P R Johnkutty, a conductor on the KSRTC Alappuzha unit, and K Mohanan, a conductor on the KSRTC Adoor unit, have been suspended for taking money from customers and failing to issue tickets. The vigilance inquiry also resulted in the suspension of ten additional employees.

The ten employees suspended are Inspector V G Babu of the Konni unit who canceled six services for no reason, Station Master C A Gopalakrishnan Nair, Conductor Biju Thomas of the Thrissur unit who did not issue a ticket after accepting money, Conductor Bivi Manu of the Poovar unit who canceled the service on his own without the instructions of his superior, driver Anil Kumar S, Driver Reji Joseph of Erattupetta unit, who created a ruckus in an inebriated station premises, driver P Saiju of Changanassery unit who fabricated medical certificate, conductor B Mangal Vinod of Vaikom unit who misbehaved with the assistant transport officer and threatened him, conductor Jomon Jose of Ponkunnam depot who canceled the service due to ETM malfunction, conductor E Jomol of Alappuzha Depot, for operating service freely.

Also read: Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram