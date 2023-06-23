Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    A KSRTC Swift bus driver was fired as a result of an investigation by the Vigilance Department for allegedly collecting money from customers without handing out tickets. 

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Following an inspection by the Vigilance Department, a KSRTC Swift bus employee was terminated for allegedly collecting money from passengers without issuing the tickets. The investigation agency terminated conductor S Biju from the service. According to reports, the vigilance department of the KSRTC inspected 27,813 buses this month and irregularities were noticed in 131 buses.

    Also read: Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur

    From June 1 to June 20, the vigilance agency carried out inspections throughout the state. On June 13 in Thiruvananthapuram, conductor Biju was fired for accepting money from two passengers on a KSRTC Swift bus operating on route KS153 Kaniyapuram-Eastern Kota without providing them with tickets. He has been registered for embezzlement of public funds case at Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police Station. P R Johnkutty, a conductor on the KSRTC Alappuzha unit, and K Mohanan, a conductor on the KSRTC Adoor unit, have been suspended for taking money from customers and failing to issue tickets. The vigilance inquiry also resulted in the suspension of ten additional employees.

    The ten employees suspended are Inspector V G Babu of the Konni unit who canceled six services for no reason, Station Master C A Gopalakrishnan Nair, Conductor Biju Thomas of the Thrissur unit who did not issue a ticket after accepting money, Conductor Bivi Manu of the Poovar unit who canceled the service on his own without the instructions of his superior, driver Anil Kumar S, Driver Reji Joseph of Erattupetta unit, who created a ruckus in an inebriated station premises, driver P Saiju of Changanassery unit who fabricated medical certificate, conductor B Mangal Vinod of Vaikom unit who misbehaved with the assistant transport officer and threatened him, conductor Jomon Jose of Ponkunnam depot who canceled the service due to ETM malfunction, conductor E Jomol of Alappuzha Depot, for operating service freely.

    Also read: Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report AJR

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani AJR

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight VKP

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5, bail plea of Swapna Suresh extended anr

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5; Read details

    Mumbai Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off AJR

    Mumbai: Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora flaunts sexy curves in blue maxi dress with deep neckline, WATCH video ADC

    Malaika Arora flaunts sexy curves in blue maxi dress with deep neckline, WATCH video

    Suresh Raina makes Culinary Debut with an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam osf

    Suresh Raina makes Culinary Debut with an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes? AJR

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes?

    doomed titanic submersible explainer what is an implosion was it preventable what happens next and more snt

    Doomed Titanic submersible explainer: What is an implosion, was it preventable, what happens next and more

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying gcw

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart; Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon