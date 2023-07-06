KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred

A KSRTC conductor in Karnataka consumed poison after being transferred, prompting staff protests and bus service disruptions. The minister cited misbehaviour with a female passenger as the reason for the transfer. The conductor's family blames political rivalry for the incident.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor, who consumed poison over being transferred, is now fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit. The staff have launched a protest against this incident and have stopped the KSRTC bus services in Mandya.

Jagadish, a bus driver cum conductor had consumed over being transferred to another depot, blaming the minister Cheluvarayaswamy for the transfer. He has been shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. His health condition has worsened, doctors said.



Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

In response to this, the staff have been absent from duty on Thursday. Over 60 buses have been stopped in the Nagamangala depot and the passengers have been struggling to travel to places. The bus stand was empty in the absence of buses. Jagadish used to misbehave with the woman passengers in the bus. Therefore, the minister had ordered for his transfer, stated the KSRTC officials, regarding his transfer.

"It has not been a month since the election result. The minister has started hatred politics against Jagadish. We have been supporting JDS for many years. The minister has given bizarre reasons to transfer my son, which is why he tried to consume poison. Now, he has been fighting between fight and death. Even my daughter-in-law is a JDS supporter and is a member of the Village panchayat. Congress leader Basavaraj and Mahadevu are the reason for this incident. These leaders have pressurised Cheluvarayaswamy to order for transfer,” said Rajegowda, Jagadish’s father.



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his 14th Budget in July

Jagadish’s wife, Pavana is a village panchayat member from JDS in Handenahalli village. She blamed the village Congress leader Mahadev, claiming: "The family hatredness between Pavana and Mahadevu's families has led the leader to conduct such dirty politics against my husband. Even after being honest in his work, he has been transferred without prior notice.”

"Jagadish had quarrelled with a woman passenger last week. This was brought to the attention of the minister and he has ordered the transfer. We had asked Jagadish to take the transfer letter. Yet, he refused the letter and later consumed poison," said Manjunath, Associate superintendent of Nagamangala depot.