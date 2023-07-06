Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred

    A KSRTC conductor in Karnataka consumed poison after being transferred, prompting staff protests and bus service disruptions. The minister cited misbehaviour with a female passenger as the reason for the transfer. The conductor's family blames political rivalry for the incident.

    KSRTC bus services in Mandya hit after driver consumes poison over being transferred vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor, who consumed poison over being transferred, is now fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit. The staff have launched a protest against this incident and have stopped the KSRTC bus services in Mandya.

    Jagadish, a bus driver cum conductor had consumed over being transferred to another depot, blaming the minister Cheluvarayaswamy for the transfer. He has been shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. His health condition has worsened, doctors said. 

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

    In response to this, the staff have been absent from duty on Thursday. Over 60 buses have been stopped in the Nagamangala depot and the passengers have been struggling to travel to places. The bus stand was empty in the absence of buses. Jagadish used to misbehave with the woman passengers in the bus. Therefore, the minister had ordered for his transfer, stated the KSRTC officials, regarding his transfer. 

    "It has not been a month since the election result. The minister has started hatred politics against Jagadish. We have been supporting JDS for many years. The minister has given bizarre reasons to transfer my son, which is why he tried to consume poison. Now, he has been fighting between fight and death. Even my daughter-in-law is a JDS supporter and is a member of the Village panchayat. Congress leader Basavaraj and Mahadevu are the reason for this incident. These leaders have pressurised Cheluvarayaswamy to order for transfer,” said Rajegowda, Jagadish’s father.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his 14th Budget in July

    Jagadish’s wife, Pavana is a village panchayat member from JDS in Handenahalli village. She blamed the village Congress leader Mahadev, claiming: "The family hatredness between Pavana and Mahadevu's families has led the leader to conduct such dirty politics against my husband. Even after being honest in his work, he has been transferred without prior notice.” 

    "Jagadish had quarrelled with a woman passenger last week. This was brought to the attention of the minister and he has ordered the transfer. We had asked Jagadish to take the transfer letter. Yet, he refused the letter and later consumed poison," said Manjunath, Associate superintendent of Nagamangala depot.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details

    Bengaluru: Scamster poses as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, demands diamonds and money from Gujarat leader vkp

    Bengaluru: Scamster poses as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, demands diamonds and money from Gujarat leader

    Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah set to break record with 14th Budget presentation on July 7

    Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah set to break record with 14th Budget presentation on July 7

    On July 7, PM Modi to unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattigarh; Here's why it is special

    On July 7, PM Modi will unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattisgarh; Here's why it is special

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice anr

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice

    Recent Stories

    Love Instagram, Facebook? 7 ways to take social media detox NOW RBA EAI

    Love Instagram, Facebook? 7 ways to take social media detox NOW

    What is Ambergris or 'Floating Gold'? Treasure worth Rs 4 crore found in dead whale; Read anr

    What is Ambergris or 'Floating Gold'? Treasure worth Rs 4 crore found in dead whale; Read

    Threads app is now live Here is how you can sign up and link to your Instagram account gcw

    Threads app is now live! Here is how you can sign-up and link to your Instagram account

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Husband' abandons man after changing sex to 'marry' him; check details

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic talks about 'romantic' relationship with Centre Court after win against Thompson osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic talks about 'romantic' relationship with Centre Court after win against Thompson

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon