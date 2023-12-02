Kollam Kidnapping case: Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam; more details out

Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. The more information about the case is out.

Kollam: Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi yesterday.

The accused will be moved from the AR camp to Pooyapally station. The investigations revealed that the kidnapping of the child was allegedly a plan devised by Padmakumar, who was facing significant financial difficulties along with his family. Padmakumar had reportedly taken a loan from a loan app, and payments were made through credit cards. The police informed that the motive behind the child's abduction was to obtain money to settle these loans and alleviate the financial crisis faced by Padmakumar and his family.

Padmakumar and his gang gave a threatening letter to the brother who was with the child at the time of the abduction. The note said that the child would be released if the money was paid. However, the brother did not buy the note and it fell inside the car. This marked the point where Padmakumar's plans began to unravel. By the time he reached the place where the child was staying and turned on the TV, it was clear that whole state had come forward to trace and locate the girl and there was no way.