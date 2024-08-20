Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder case: SC sets up National Task Force to safeguard doctors – Who are in it?

    The decision was announced on Tuesday by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who took suo motu cognisance of the incident. The Chief Justice stressed the need for improved working conditions for medical professionals, highlighting that unsafe environments deny women their right to equality and security.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024

    In a decisive move following the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 20) ordered the creation of a National Task Force aimed at ensuring the safety and security of doctors across India.

    Pune Porsche accident: Police arrest two for alleged tampering of suspects' blood samples

    "We are establishing a national task force consisting of doctors from across India to develop strategies ensuring the safety and security of doctors within hospitals," Chief Justice Chandrachud said. "We appeal to all doctors to trust us. We are here to protect you."

    The Supreme Court's move comes amid ongoing protests by medical professionals over the brutal crime. The protests, which have now entered their second week, have disrupted patient care and highlighted various systemic issues. The Court noted several problems affecting doctors, including inadequate rest areas, poor hygiene conditions, and security challenges such as ineffective CCTV systems and unrestricted access for patient families.

    The National Task Force will focus on addressing these concerns and restoring confidence among medical professionals. Chief Justice Chandrachud urged for a national consensus involving all stakeholders to ensure effective solutions. The task force will comprise:

    Admiral Aarti Sarin, Director General of Medical Services, Navy
    Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy
    Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi
    Dr. Pratima Murthy, NIMHANS Bangalore
    Dr. Goverdhan Dutt Puri, AIIMS Jodhpur
    Dr. Somikra Rawat, Member, Gangaram Hospital Delhi
    Prof. Anita Saxena, Vice Chancellor
    Pallavi Saple, JJ Group of Hospitals
    Padma Srivastava, Chairperson of Neurology, Paras Hospital Gurgaon

    Kolkata horror: SC raps WB Govt for 'complete failure of law & order', sets up task force for doctors' safety

    The Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue," is significant as the Calcutta High Court has already transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The ongoing doctors' strike has demanded that the CBI arrest the culprits and that the court imposes the maximum penalty. Additionally, protesters are seeking assurances from the government to prevent such incidents in the future.

