Kolkata hospital horror: ED searches multiple properties linked to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Kolkata related to alleged financial irregularities and money laundering by Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The investigation, stemming from a previous case, uncovered potential misappropriation of funds and led to searches at multiple locations connected to Ghosh and his associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a multi-pronged search operation in Kolkata in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and others in connection with a money laundering case.

The investigation, which was started in response to the August rape and killing of a junior physician at the facility, has turned up accusations of wrongdoing going back more than three years. The subject was first investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state government; however, the Calcutta High Court eventually transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ED officers searched many places in the city on Thursday, including Chandan Loud's flat. Chandan Loud is a Sandip Ghosh associate. Investigators entered Loud's home in the Tala neighbourhood early in the morning, concentrating on his living quarters on the fifth floor. Moreover, search activities were carried out by ED personnel at a Kalindi location and the Octane Medical office, a provider of medical equipment. Ghosh's father's multistory home in Chinar Park was also visited by a team, albeit it is supposedly closed.

On September 6, the ED searched seven locations, including Ghosh's home and the homes of his close friends and family members. The authorities conducted a search at Sandip Ghosh's Beleghata home. The agency claims that during the search operations, it discovered papers pertaining to many properties, including one apartment in Murshidabad, three apartments in Kolkata, two homes in Kolkata that Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta had purchased, as well as paperwork concerning a farmland they own.

The allegations against Sandip Ghosh include financial irregularities in procurement and other areas, with ED focusing on potential money laundering activities. Ghosh, 54, was arrested by CBI on September 2 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Latest Videos